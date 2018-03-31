Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 30

DISTURBANCE: A tow truck company employee reported he was repossessing a vehicle and the owner blocked him in the driveway in the N. Main Street area in Potsdam. The reporting party advised dispatch the owner was attempting to cut the hydraulic hoses to his tow truck.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2200 block of Troy Urbana Road, Troy, in reference to a theft complaint.

March 31

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Farrington Reserve Park. Upon further investigation drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle (all juveniles). Their parents were contacted and responded on scene.