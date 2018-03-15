Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 7

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy met with Miami East School administration about a picture going around on social media. Administration believed the picture could indicate some form of threat to the school. After further investigation, the deputy came to the conclusion there was no valid threat based on the picture. School administration handled disciplinary actions through the school.

March 9

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the intersection of State Route 202 and 41, Troy, on a crash with possible injuries. After further investigation no injuries were reported and all parties refused squad. Two units were involved and the driver of one vehicle, Bobby Swabb, 32, of Troy, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

March 10

DRUG POSSESSION: While conducting a routine traffic patrol on the listed date and time, a deputy observed a vehicle occupied by two subjects parked alongside the roadway. The deputy made contact with the individuals and upon further investigation, they were both cited for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and underage consumption. All drug paraphernalia was seized and booked into the Miami County Property Room. The suspects were transported to another location where they were released to a sober individual.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded out to the 5800 block of W. State Route 55, Union Twp. in regards to a criminal damage complaint.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to State Route 36 just east of the Fletcher Village limits on the report of a reckless operation. It was reported that a maroon Ford F150, with Texas registration was driving at slow speeds. It was also reported the truck was in the wrong lane of travel and almost hit another vehicle head on. The truck eventually wrecked into a DPL pole.

March 11

WARRANT: A deputy met Englewood Police Department at the McDonalds restaurant in West Milton to take custody of Brittany Reagan. She had an outstanding warrant from Miami County. While she was being processed by correction officers, they discovered that she had two foreign objects hidden in her jeans. Subsequently, she was charged for being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to a disorderly inmate. The inmate was charged with disorderly conduct and transferred to the Miami County Jail.

DOG ISSUE: Five dogs were found to be running at large and one possibly injured in the 5000 block of Kessler-Cowlesville Road, West Milton. None of the dogs were wearing tags or licenses. The owner was identified as Monique Shamblin and she responded to the area.

March 12

SEX OFFENDER: A Sex Offender address verification was conducted at 1215 Heritage Drive, Troy on Stephan M. Perkins.

March 13

BAD CHECKS: A deputy was dispatched to the 2700 block of South County Road 24-A, Troy, at Erwin Chrysler Doge Jeep for a bad check complaint. Upon further investigation, Jason Caroppoli was charged with passing bad checks.

March 14

JAIL ISSUE:JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the downtown jail on the report of officers that had been assaulted by an inmate. After investigating, Marion Cotterman was charged with assaulting two officers.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was contacted by a Darke County Sheriff’s Office in referece to students exchanging pictures and cell phone misuse. The incident included a female student at Milton-Union. Case pending.

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to the VFW on Lefevre Rd on report of a break-in overnight. A window on the east side of the building was broken out and a single suspect entered the building.

JAIL ISSUE: An officer responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assault complaint.

March 15

POSSESSION: A deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in Springcreek Twp. After further investigation, Phil Hubbard, 30, of Dayton, and Anthony Blevins, 39, of Piqua, were arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.