Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 20

OVI: A deputy responded to the Monroe Concord Road and Redbud Lane, Tipp City, in reference to a suspicious complaint. The complainant advised dispatch an engine was being revved repeatedly in the area. The vehicle and driver were located. After further investigation, a male was taken into custody for OVI, refusal after prior conviction, and a traffic violation

Jan. 21

STOLEN CAR: A deputy was dispatched to the 9200 block of S. Mann Road, Bethel Twp. in reference to a stolen vehicle report.

DISTURBANCE:A deputy responded to the 5700 block of Drake Road, Washington Twp., on a report of a disturbance. After investigation Yvonne Wood who was highly intoxicated agreed to let the homeowner take her home.

Jan. 23

RV ISSUE: A camper, located in the 400 block of Coach Drive, Monroe Twp., was towed for being parked on the street with no license plate displayed and being in violation of Monroe Townships parking ordinance.

Jan. 25

JAIL ISSUE: Deputies responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility at 2042 N. Co. Rd. 25A on the report of a drug offense. After further investigation Brian Edwards was charged with conveyance.

WARRANT: A deputy responded the 100 block of Friend Street, Ludlow Falls, in reference to Cress Rhynard having two active warrants out of Miami County. Contact was made with Cress and after confirming the warrants he was placed into custody. He was transported to the Miami County Incarceration Facility and turned over to jail staff

TRAILER THEFT: A deputy assisted Chief Evans of the Anna Police Department with a trailer which was reported stolen out of Anna. The deputy met with the Chief in the 6800 block of Troy Sidney Road, Piqua, where he had located the trailer by using information that was obtained from Facebook. The listed trailer was at this address had the VIN sticker removed from it. The trailer was positively identified by the owner who also was on site. While talking with the homeowner, it was advised that his grandson had recently purchased the trailer and was storing it there. His grandson was also contacted about this matter at this time. The trailer was seized by Chief Evans at that time and returned to the owner. This matter will be investigated further by the Anna Police Department.

Jan. 26

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 4700 block of State Route 571, West Milton, for a burglary complaint. The resident advised his pole barn and house was broken into.

POSSESSION: A deputy pulled over a vehicle for a stop sign violation at Farrington and North Washington Road, Washington Twp. The driver was issued a citation for his traffic offense. The three teenagers in the vehicle were cited for possession of marijuana after further investigation.

Jan. 27

BURGLARY: A report of theft from 600 block of Kerr Road, Monroe Twp. was filed.

PURSUIT: The Huber Heights Police Department requested assistance with a vehicle pursuit on State Route 202 and State Route 40 in Bethel Twp. They were pursuing the vehicle in excess of 90 mph. The incident was related to drug activity.

The deputy followed the vehicle and the two pursuing Huber cruisers on State Route 41 until they reached the Clark County line. The deputy terminated the assist at the county line.

It was reported later that the pursuit ended in or near Springfield with two subjects apprehended.

Jan. 28

FAILURE TO CONTROL: While on routine patrol, a deputy located a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of St. Rt. 48 and Covington Bradford Road. After investigation the vehicle was determined to be unoccupied and the driver was later located at his residence and cited for Failure to Control and Hit/Skip Leaving the Scene.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 3900 block of Farrington Road, Piqua, on a report of an accident with unknown injuries. After investigation the registered owner Jeffrey Curtis was arrested for Failure to Control and OVI.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to a burglary complaint in the 5800 block of State Route 571, Potsdam. Suspects made entry into the residence and items were stolen. The incident occurred during the daytime hours.

THEFT: A resident n the 6700 block of Singer Road, Dayton, reported when she got home from jail she noticed someone had stolen her TV and California King bed from her bedroom.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 8500 block of Klinger Road, Covington, on a report of a 32-year old male who was not breathing and was suspected of using heroin. Upon arrival, it was found the male had been revived by Covington EMS and was being transported to UVMC.

Jan. 29

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy observed a Buick Park Avenue fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Garby Road and Looney Road in Piqua. After further investigation the driver, Randy Bixler, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug paraphernalia, and a stop sign violation. The passenger, Gary Hearn, was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint in the 8100 block of North Gates Road in Rossville. A small pit bike / dirt bike was taken out of a detached garage. The owner did not posses the serial number or any documentation for the dirt bike. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

LITTERING: A resident reported hundreds of fliers strewn all over Spruce Street, Concord Twp. The caller said the fliers contained information about recent thefts in the area, who the suspect was, and where the stolen property was located.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy investigated a suspicious report in the 3200 block of McCurdy Road, Concord Twp. No suspect was located.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami East Middle School on a report of an unruly juvenile. After speaking with the parents, the school said they would handle the student’s discipline.

Jan. 30

JUVENILE ISSUES: A deputy responded to the 300 block of N. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, at the request of a juvenile probation officer. The juvenile refused to go to school. The juvenile admitted to drinking “apple Pie Moonshine” and smoking marijuana the night before. The juvenile was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center to be medically cleared and then incarcerated at West Central. Officers then went to a home in he 100 block of N. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, where another male juvenile admitted to drinking all night with the other juvenile. He was placed in custody of a juvenile probation officer.

TRESPASS: A deputy responded to Bethel High School for a disturbance call where a janitor was told to leave the premises but refused to do so. At the conclusion of the investigation Richard Spertzel was charged with criminal trespass and escorted from the property.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy responded to a report of a drug possession by the Milton-Union High School office.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a reported fraud complaint in the 5600 block of Dayton-Brandt Road, Bethel Twp.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A Newton Local School administrator reported a student who left school was driving in a reckless manner.

PROBATION: A deputy responded to a drug offense at the Miami County Court House. Probation officers located a metal pipe on a subject during a search. The male subject advised it was used for heroin/fentanyl. Subsequently the male was arrested for a violation of his probation and drug abuse instruments.