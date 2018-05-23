Honduran coffee farmer to visit

MIAMI COUNTY — Winans Chocolates+Coffees in Miami County will host one of their Honduran coffee farmer/producers, Roberto Salazar Reyes on Tuesday, May 29.

Joe Reiser, owner of Winans Chocolates + Coffees, first met Reyes in January 2011 while touring Honduras with the Specialty Coffee of America Roasters Guild. Reiser took special interest in Reyes’ work, as he not only owns and operates a fully certified organic coffee farm, but is also the general manager of one of the largest 100 percent organic coffee cooperatives in all of Central America with more than 500 coffee farmer members. Reiser was in the region specifically seeking out high quality organic, bird friendly coffee farmers.

Last year Reiser was the guest speaker at COCAFELOL’s Dia de Cafe, the cooperatives annual meeting, in La Labor, Oquetepeque, Honduras. Meeting with hundreds of specialty coffee producers has been one of the highlights in his 24-year coffee career, he said.

While in Miami County, Reyes will tour Winans coffee roastery and participate in roasting with Winans’ roastmaster Dane Vagedes on the new state of the art Loring roasting system recently installed in the Winans Roastery in Piqua. Reyes will also lead several cuppings of new crop coffees that he will be bringing with him on his visit. He will also tour the chocolate factory and the cities of Piqua and Troy.