Davis named COO of Mutual Federal

SIDNEY, Ohio — Dean Weinert, President of Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jackie Davis to Chief Operating Officer.

Jackie has been with the bank for 18 years and most recently served as Senior Vice President. In her role, Jackie will be responsible for the bank’s branch network, mortgage loan origination, marketing, and all bank operations. Davis is heavily involved in the community, serving as a board member and Treasurer of the Shelby County United Way, Fairlawn Athletic Booster, Fairlawn Youth Coach, among others.

Jackie obtained her associates degree from Edison Community College and completed the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.

“As we continue to grow into the Shelby and Miami County bank of choice, Jackie’s leadership and vision will be most critical as we add to our branch network and grow our relationships” said Brett Baumeister, Market President for Western Ohio.

Davis and her husband Dennis reside in Sidney with their two sons.

Mutual Federal is a division of First Bank Richmond and serves Wayne and Shelby counties in Indiana, and Miami and Shelby counties in Ohio.