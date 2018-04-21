Help Me Grow home visiting team recognized

TROY — Miami County Public Health’s Help Me Grow home visiting team has been recognized as the local implementing agency of the year for region 2 from the Ohio Department of Health, Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

Help Me Grow Home Visiting is a voluntary family support program for pregnant women or new parents. Offered in every county of the state through a well-established network, Help Me Grow is an evidence-based program that strives to cultivate and strengthen nurturing parent-child relationships as well as promote healthy growth and development for babies and young children.

Trained home visitors use a non-judgmental and compassionate approach that empowers parents with skills, tools and confidence to nurture the healthy growth of their children.

The team of Michelle Cox, Christina Garlinger and Katherine Gray received the award last Monday at the 2018 Ohio Home Visiting Summit after taking the program over in 2017. The award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to improving the health and lives of babies and young children in Miami County.

For more information on the Help Me Grow program call (937) 573-3520 or go to www.miamicountyhealth.net/