Worley certified as specialist

TROY — Dungan and LeFevre has announced that Sarah G. Worley, a partner with the firm, has been certified by the Ohio State Bar Association as a specialist in the area of Estate Planning, Trust, and Probate Law.

In order to obtain her certification, Worley passed a written examination, demonstrated substantial and continuing involvement in her practice area, submitted professional references attesting to her competency in her practice area, and earned a minimum of 36 hours of advanced continuing legal education in her practice area. There are less than 200 attorneys in the entire state of Ohio who have achieved this certification.

Worley is a graduate of the University of Dayton and the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University. She has been named to the Ohio Super Lawyers Rising Stars List (2016-2017; 2017-2018); she was selected as one of the Top 25 Women to Watch by the Better Business Bureau, Women in Business Networking (2015); and she was honored by the Dayton Business Journal as one of the 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in the community (2013).

Her practice areas include Estate Planning (Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney, and Living Wills), Estate and Trust Administration, Business Law and Business Succession Planning.

She resides in Tipp City with her husband and their two children.