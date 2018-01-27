UVMC Maternity nurses earn certification

TROY — Three maternity nurses who work in the special care nursery at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) recently achieved professional certification in neonatal touch and massage.

Newly certified are Dustina Schroder, BSN,RN,IBCLC,NTMNC, of Bradford; Jenna Kettering, BSN,RNC-EFM,IBCLC,NTMNC, of Covington; and Jenny Dietz, BSN,RNC-OB,C-EFM,CKC,NTMNC, of Tipp City.

The nurses completed certification requirements that included 15 hours of specialized education and eight hours of targeted hands-on training following at least 1,000 hours of neonatal bedside experience.

The UVMC Maternity Department includes a Level II special care nursery to provide for newborns that need more specialized care. Physicians and nurses in the special care nursery are experienced in treatments to address high-risk conditions such as prematurity, low birth weight, infections, respiratory distress, genetic conditions, and drug dependency.

“We’re thrilled to have our special care nursery RNs become certified in neonatal touch and massage,” said Teri Gulker, director of women’s and children’s services at UVMC.

“The power of touch is significant when we are talking about infant development,” she added. “It can help newborns to regulate their breathing, eat better and gain weight. It helps babies to thrive.”

To learn more about UVMC’s special care nursery and/or maternity care, please visit UVMC.com.

