Partners named as Super Lawyers

TROY — Dungan and LeFevre has announced the following partners have been recognized by the 2018 Ohio Super Lawyers magazine.

William J. McGraw, III has been named a 2018 Ohio Super Lawyer. Only 5 percent of attorneys in the state of Ohio are chosen to be listed in Ohio Super Lawyers.

McGraw is a Board Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law by the Ohio State Bar Association and a Fellow of the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel. He has been named an Ohio Super Lawyer every year since its inception in 2004 and was named one of the top 100 Super Lawyers in Ohio.

McGraw has also served as past chair of the Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law Section of the Ohio State Bar Association. He has published numerous articles and serves on the Editorial Board of the Ohio Probate Law Journal.

A 1972 graduate of the Ohio State University College of Law, cum laude, McGraw is a frequent speaker on estate planning, trust and probate issues throughout Ohio.

Glen R. McMurry has been named a 2018 Ohio Super Lawyer Rising Star. Ohio Rising Stars names outstanding young lawyers in the state of Ohio (those 40 years old or younger, or those who have been in practice for 10 years or less). No more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state achieve this honor each year.

McMurry has been named to the Ohio Rising Stars list for the past seven years. He is a 2007 graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law and practices in the areas of business and commercial litigation. He has represented clients in a number of civil and defense matters, including derivative shareholder actions, products liability defense and construction litigation. McMurry is also experienced in federal litigation. He is a past president of the Dayton Chapter of the Federal Bar Association (FBA) and is currently serving a three year term as a National Director of the FBA. He is also past recipient of the Dayton Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award.

Sarah G. Worley has also been named a 2018 Ohio Super Lawyer Rising Star.

This is her second consecutive selection.

Worley is a 2007 graduate of the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University, and she practices in the area of Estate Planning, Trust, and Probate Law.

Worley was named one of the Dayton Better Business Bureau’s Top 25 Women to Watch (2015). She is a recipient of the Dayton Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award (2013) and is a graduate of the Dayton Bar Association’s Leadership Academy (2013).

Worley is a graduate of the Leadership Troy program sponsored by the Troy Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the Troy Chamber of Commerce Board, Troy Rotary Club, the Dayton Children’s Hospital Planned Giving Advisory Committee, and the Give Where You Live Miami County Steering Committee.