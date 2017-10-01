FFA sponsors safety poster contest

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary.
Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:
• Mrs. Patty Gentis’ class — Kenzie Rich
• Mrs. Ashley Demmitt’s class — Austin Howell
• Mrs. Amanda Riley’s class — Bekah Taylor
• Mrs. Tammy Mumford’s class — Julia Gudorf
Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil. The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize.
Provided photo FFA Members presented prizes to the winners of the Farm Safety Poster Contest (back row, left to right) Rachael Hodge, Kylie Blair, Alex DiNardo, Alex Isbrandt, Dylan Hahn, Emily Thimmes, Emma Younce. The winners were (front row, left to right) Bekah Taylor, Julia Gudorf, Austin Howell, and Kenzie Rich.