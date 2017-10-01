Posted on by

FFA sponsors safety poster contest


Provided photo FFA Members presented prizes to the winners of the Farm Safety Poster Contest (back row, left to right) Rachael Hodge, Kylie Blair, Alex DiNardo, Alex Isbrandt, Dylan Hahn, Emily Thimmes, Emma Younce. The winners were (front row, left to right) Bekah Taylor, Julia Gudorf, Austin Howell, and Kenzie Rich.


CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary.

Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

• Mrs. Patty Gentis’ class — Kenzie Rich

• Mrs. Ashley Demmitt’s class — Austin Howell

• Mrs. Amanda Riley’s class — Bekah Taylor

• Mrs. Tammy Mumford’s class — Julia Gudorf

Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil. The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize.

Provided photo FFA Members presented prizes to the winners of the Farm Safety Poster Contest (back row, left to right) Rachael Hodge, Kylie Blair, Alex DiNardo, Alex Isbrandt, Dylan Hahn, Emily Thimmes, Emma Younce. The winners were (front row, left to right) Bekah Taylor, Julia Gudorf, Austin Howell, and Kenzie Rich.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_Farm-Safety-Poster.jpgProvided photo FFA Members presented prizes to the winners of the Farm Safety Poster Contest (back row, left to right) Rachael Hodge, Kylie Blair, Alex DiNardo, Alex Isbrandt, Dylan Hahn, Emily Thimmes, Emma Younce. The winners were (front row, left to right) Bekah Taylor, Julia Gudorf, Austin Howell, and Kenzie Rich.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:53 am
Updated: 12:03 pm. |    

Phillips “kinged” at PHS Homecoming

Phillips “kinged” at PHS Homecoming
5:43 pm
Updated: 6:13 pm. |    

Lehman, Versailles roll to wins; Bradford falls to Tri-Village

Lehman, Versailles roll to wins; Bradford falls to Tri-Village
1:29 pm |    

Miami East football holds off Covington in CCC action

Miami East football holds off Covington in CCC action