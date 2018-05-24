GWYL helps county non-profits

MIAMI COUNTY — Nonprofit 501(c) 3 organizations with a footprint in Miami County may be eligible for funding through Give Where You Live (GWYL) of Miami County.

A common thread for most small nonprofits is finding the money to accomplish their mission, and GWYL offers grants of more than $10,000 without any time or fundraising.

Give Where You Live of Miami County is a group of women and men who care about and are interested in supporting their local community in Miami County. They demonstrate their caring and interest by making sizable grants to nonprofits that have a footprint in Miami County. As a group, they realize that they have the ability to contribute to the growth of our community in ways that individuals never thought possible. The group started in 2015 and now has about 118 members. It is a Giving Circle patterned after the operations of 100+ Women. They meet four times a year, and each member brings a blank check for $100. Every member can nominate a Miami County charity. Members who come to the meeting can put the name of the nonprofit charity they want to speak about into the hat. Three names are drawn at random at each meeting. Selected members make a 5-minute presentation about each cause. Then there is a 5-minute Q&A about the presentations. Then they vote on which cause to support and the top vote-getting charity then receives all the checks – made out to them on the spot! All done in about 20 minutes. Their next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Meetings start at 7 p.m. For more information, or to sign up as a member, visit givewhereyoulive.wixsite.com/miamicounty or e-mail questions to givewhereyoulive.mc@gmail.com.

Jessica Echols, executive director of Partners in Hope, and her husband Brian, are charter members of Give Where You Live (GWYL). Her presentation at the May 2018 meeting resulted in Partners in Hope receiving their second $10,000-plus grant — close to $20,000 in all. These funds along with others will be used to build the new Partners in Hope facility to be located in downtown Troy.

Once a grant is awarded, an organization must wait two years before being eligible for another grant. Partners in Hope received their first grant in May 2016.

The following nonprofits all have received grants from Give Where You Live:

• Needy Baskets of Southern Miami County

• Reading for Change

• Give Medical Ministry

• Project Believe

• Shoes 4 the Shoeless

• Miami County Dental Clinic

• Piqua Compassion Network

• Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Riding Stable

• The Clubhouse

Miami County nonprofits to date have received Give Where You Live grants totaling more than $110,000. To receive a grant, you must be a 501(c) 3 organization who makes an impact in Miami County and you must have a member of Give Where You Live (GWYL) present your organization.

