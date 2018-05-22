AREA BRIEFS

Senior event upcoming

PIQUA — The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., will host a free event for senior citizens (55 and older) on Wednesday, May 30.

The Riverside Bell Ringers, directed by Diane Cerbus, will perform from 1-2 p.m. in the Salvation Army gymnasium. There also will be a harp player. Light refreshments will be served.

Any senior citizen 55-plus can attend by calling 773-7563 to make a reservation.

Cemetery walk set

TIPP CITY — “If Tombstones Could Talk,” a free cemetery walk sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society, will be at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City from 5-7 p.m. June 3. The rain date will be June 10, same times.

This year, the locations are a scattered, but participants can drive from spot to spot, but must be sure to leave the driveways open for passing traffic. Maps will be available with the location of each presentation. The characters portrayed are: John Purcell and Dorothy Purcell, played by Jim and Denise Hooper; Thomas Hartley, portrayed by Ron Re’; Miss Mae Messick, portrayed by Susan Furlong; Edna Messick, played by Marilee Lake; Miss Ann Keppel, portrayed by Pam Liebhard; and Mary Kyle Michael, portrayed by her niece, Kate Johnsen.

For more information, call Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or Gordon Pittenger at 667-3051.

Goodwill offers shopping event

DAYTON — Local Goodwill Stores will host a special bargain shopping event that benefits people with disabilities in the Miami Valley. The “Goodwill Shopping Safari — ’70s Edition” is scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9.

The charter bus trip will have two itineraries to choose from:

• ITINERARY ONE:

Piqua — 1266 E. Ash St.

Troy – 1660 W. Main St.

Catered lunch by TJ Chumps

Sulphur Grove — 7590 Brandt Pike

Miller Lane — 6868 Miller Lane

• ITINERARY TWO:

Sulphur Grove — 7590 Brandt Pike

Miller Lane — 6868 Miller Lane

Catered lunch by TJ Chumps

Piqua — 1266 E. Ash St.

Troy – 1660 W. Main St.

The $25 non-refundable registration fee includes all bus transportation, lunch at TJ Chumps, contests, games, prizes, and a 10 percent discount card for the day. Participants who bring donations of gently used clothing or household items (up to five bags) will receive chances to win Goodwill Store gift certificates.

Register and pay online at http://gesmv.org/index.cfm/about-us/events/goodwill-shopping-safari/.

Y to host Splash Week

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will host Splash Week June 11-15.

This program is free and is intended for beginning level swimmers only. It is a water safety program for children who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade. Children learn basic swimming skills along with basic rescue and water safety skills. The program will meet for five days during the week and there are two 45-minute sessions. Times are 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Registration is limited to the first 20 children who are enrolled for each time slot. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA, 223 W. High St., or call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close June 7.

Children who attend all five days during the week will be eligible for prize drawings.

Again, staff asks that if your child already knows how to swim, do not sign them up for this program, as it is designed for beginning level swimmers.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Art show entries accepted

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s “Butterflies of Ohio” art exhibit is accepting entries until 5 p.m. June 17.

Get in touch with your creative side and help BNC celebrate the unique butterflies found in Ohio. Watercolors, photography, doodle art, block prints, stamps and mixed media all will be accepted.

There is no fee to enter, but all works of art must be 8-by-10 inches and fit in a standard glass-fronted frame provided by BNC. All ages are encouraged to enter.

Each of the 25 selected pieces will be paired with a $1 voting jar in the Heidelberg Auditorium and the “People’s Choice Award” will be announced at BNC’s Monarch Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 8. All art will be for sale for $20 (unframed — they’ll use these same frames year after year) and available for pick-up after the exhibit.

All proceeds support the Monarch Celebration and butterfly education.