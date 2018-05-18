AREA BRIEFS

Premier honors UVMC nurse

TROY — Jamie Simon was named the 2018 Cameos of Caring nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center on May 2, at the Premier Health Nursing Awards. The Cameos of Caring program is overseen regionally by Wright State University. It recognizes nurses who epitomize caring at the bedside.

Simon, BSN, RN, worked on the UVMC Med-Surg Unit for several years before transferring to surgical services, where she was recognized for providing exceptional patient care and focusing attention on patients and their families.

Others from UVMC who were honored were: Stephanie Wolfe, BSN, RN, for Leadership; Lisa Linn, MSN, RN, CGRN, Clinical Practice; Joshua Wheeler, BSN, RN, Clinical Practice; Mike Dunker, BSN, RN, Education; and Christopher Green, RN, Novice of the Year.

Partners in Practice recipients recognized were: Lori Dieli, environmental services site leader, and Frances Reyes, a patient care technician.

PHS ‘68 seeks classmates

PIQUA — The Piqua Central High School Class of 1968 is in the process of planning its 50th class reunion and is unable to locate the following classmates: Sandra (Hayden) Carson; Mary Currie; Eileen Dever; Joe Elliot; Mary Ann Garon; JoAnn Isaacs; Louis Kiser; Pattie Lawson; Deborah (Weymer) Luedders; Linda McNeilan; Georgianna (Higgs) Miller; Theodore Mills; Robert Minnich; Carol Elaine Myers; Lois Sexauer; Buddy Smith; Charlotte Smith; Deborah Tate; Cynthia (McLandsborough) Thomas; and John Yeager.

If you have information for any of these classmates, please contact Bob Black by calling (937) 778-1608 or emailing rblack46@woh.rr.com.

Kindergarten screenings set

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools will hold kindergarten registration and screening on Monday, June 4, at Washington Primary School and Tuesday, June 5, at Springcreek Primary School from 8:30-11:30 a.m. If you have a child who will be 5 by or before Aug. 1, please call Washington at 773-8472 or Springcreek at 773-6540 to schedule an appointment.

Each appointment will last for approximately one hour. During this time, parents will complete their online registration form to start the enrollment process. We ask that parents bring their photo ID, proof of residency, their child’s official birth certificate, and if applicable, custody paperwork during this event. A child is not registered for school until the online form is completed and required documents are turned in.

During the screening, children will work with a teacher on academic skills including basic foundational reading and math skills, fine and gross motor skills, and language skills.

Medicare program upcoming

PIQUA — An Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) Community liaison will present a Medicare update program at the YWCA Piqua on Thursday, May 24, from 4-5:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. YWCA membership is not required.

Information about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D) will be presented. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A and if time permits, a one-on-one time for questions will take place. The Medicare insurance enrollment period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those about to turn 65 or those already enrolled in Medicare to get questions answered,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “We are pleased that an OSHIIP liaison from the Ohio Department of Insurance will be with us for this very informative program.”

Those interested in attending should call the YWCA at (937) 773-6626 to register. For more information, visit the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.