AREA BRIEFS

State of the City set

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee will host the annual State of the City address, presented by City Manager Gary A. Huff on Tuesday, May 22, at the Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., fourth floor.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30 a.m.

Learn about jewelry, oils

BRADFORD — Join the folks at Bradford Public Library in making a simple, unique pieces of jewelry incorporating essential oils. These one-of-a-kind lava bead diffusers will help you enjoy your aroma therapy anywhere you go.

The class, which costs $5 per person, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Refreshments will be served.

Sign-ups are requested by Wednesday, May 16 by calling 448-2612 or stopping by the library, located at 138 E. Main St., Bradford.

Show choir to perform

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Show Choir “The Company,” under the direction of Tom Westfall, will present its annual “Just Us” concert on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at PHS. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“The Company” will present their current award-winning show, “Love Yourself,” as well as numbers from past shows and from the recent hit movie, “The Greatest Showman.”

Senior members, Ryan Pierre, Noah Meiring, Sean Hatke, Kaitlin Mullennix, Azeh Johnson, Ethan Kister, and Darby Bubp will be performing solos in Senior Spotlights.

“The Company” combo, “Audio Hype,” conducted by Director of Bands, Mitch Mahaney, will present two numbers from its repertoire.

Tickets for the concert will only be sold at the door the night of the event. Prices are $8 general admission and $5 for students and senior citizens.

For more information, call the PHS office at 773-6314 during school hours.

Medicare program planned

PIQUA —An Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) Community liaison will present a Medicare Update Program at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24. The program is free and open to the public. YWCA membership is not required.

Information about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D) will be offered. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and, if time permits, a one-on-one time for questions. The Medicare insurance enrollment period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.

If interested in attending, call the YWCA at 773-6626 to register. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Get healthy, get moving

PIQUA — Dea Davis will lead a four-week Healthy Moves class beginning Monday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” Davis said. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life.”

Those interested are welcome to observe a class before signing up. For more information on membership requirements or to register, visit the YWCA Piqua or call 773-6626.