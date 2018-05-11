COLLEGE BRIEFS

Locals graduate from Bluffton

BLUFFTON ― Two local students earned bachelor’s degrees from Bluffton University during the college’s 118th annual commencement ceremony on May 6.

Carrie Stevens, of Piqua, earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

Amber Edwards, of Covington, earned a bachelor’s degree in English. She also was the recipient of the Distinguished Scholar in English education award, the John D. Unruh Award and is a member of the 2017-18 Pi Delta Society.

Brooke Ryman, of Troy, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a psychology minor.

Native helps with home rebuild project

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Piqua native Jordan Maschino was one of several Defiance College students who spent their spring break helping a New Jersey family refurbish their home, which was badly damaged in 2012’s Superstorm Sandy.

The DC Service Leaders collaborated with SBP, a disaster recovery agency, and the United Church of Christ Volunteer in Disaster Recovery Program to work with a homeowner in Bayville, N.J. The students spent several days hanging drywall in the badly-damaged house.

Maschino said, “Before we left, we met Mary Jane, who explained to us her obstacles. After meeting her, it made this trip one of the best experiences in my life. I learned that even the slightest amount of time spent helping someone can bring about the biggest impact on their life.”

Cedarville confers degrees

CEDARVILLE — On May 5, Cedarville University held its 122nd annual commencement. The following local students were awarded degrees:

• Mykaila Ingle, Piqua, nursing

• Rebecca Lybarger, Troy, nursing

• Alexander Runyan, Troy, broadcasting and digital media

• Patrick Bain, Tipp City, management

• Shannon Jacobs, Tipp City, Master of Science in nursing

• Allison Staley, Tipp City, middle child education

• Naomi Leak, New Carlisle, professional writing and info design

• Shawn Mosser, New Carlisle, Doctor of Pharmacy

• Jules Schieferstein, New Carlisle, worship

• Gillian West, New Carlisle, accounting

• Kirsten Patton, Union, early child education

Holscher earns law degree

DAYTON — Zach Holscher, 2011 graduate of Minster High School and son of Crystal Lawrence of Troy, graduated from the University of Dayton Law School on May 5.

Holscher, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Ball State University, will be working at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office upon passing the bar in the summer.

Brown earns degree from Miami

OXFORD — Ian Brown of Conover was among students awarded degrees during fall commencement at Miami University on Dec. 15, 2017, at Millett Hall.

Students present research, earn awards

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the University and community.

Local students include:

• Chris Capparelli, Troy, received the College of Business ACBSP Graduate Student Leadership award.

• Cameron Johnson, Tipp City, was named as a Dana Scholar Fall 2017 and was named to the IMA Accounting Honor Society. Also, Johnson presented “Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation (MAFR) Reconsidered.”

• Treyton Lavy, Pleasant Hill, presented “Evidence for Scene Gist Priming: Seeing a ‘Cooking’ Scene Facilitates Categorization of Future ‘Cooking’ Actions.”

• Sarah Pyers, Troy, presented “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: OT/OTA Collaboration.”

• Dalton Shevlin, Tipp City, was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310-freshman honor.

• Kimberly Studebaker, New Carlisle, presented “Quantification and Analysis of Non- Statin Medication Therapy Based on the 2013 ACC/AHA Guidelines on the Treatment of Blood Cholesterol.”

• Michael Taylor, Tipp City, presented “The Correct Way to Wear a Backpack May Be as Simple as Tightening Up Two Straps.”

• Emily Teague, West Milton, received the Religious Studies award.

• Cameron Wardley, New Carlisle, was named to the IMA Accounting Honor Society and presented “Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation (MAFR) Reconsidered.”