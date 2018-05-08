AREA BRIEFS

Musical nature show set

PIQUA — In connection with Mainstreet Piqua’s Taste of the Arts scheduled for Friday, May 11, the Friends of the Piqua Library are happy to announce that Chris Rowlands — “The Natural Entertainer” — will present a program called “Under the Sea,” plus the story and his original song for Fiona the baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Rowlands thrilled the children last year with his songs, puppets and stories about the animals in nature. This will be an interactive program for the children with lots of fun and music. Come and join in the fun. No tickets necessary and free admission.

Food donations needed

MIAMI COUNTY — Don’t forget to leave food donations for your letter carrier to pick up on Saturday, May 13, for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Throughout this week, leading up to the food drive, local letter carriers will be dropping off reminder post cards and special grocery bags to both city and rural residents’ mailboxes. The letter carriers encourage those who can help to fill the bags, or any other grocery bag, with nonperishable food items and leave them by their mailboxes on the morning of Saturday, May 13.

Your letter carrier will do the rest, making sure the food gets to one of the local food pantries to benefit from the drive.

Swim program offered

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA is hosting the annual Fourth Grade Swim program May 14-17. This program is designed to teach local fourth graders basic swimming skills, safety around pools and water, and introduce them to canoeing.

This program is generously sponsored by The Donnelly Donor Advised Fund at the Piqua Community Foundation.

For more information on this program please contact Donn Shade at the Piqua YMCA at 773-9622.

The Miami County YMCA – Piqua Branch is located at 223 W. High St.