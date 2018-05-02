AREA BRIEFS

Joint meeting upcoming

TROY — The Museum of Troy History and The Troy Historical Society will hold their annual joint meeting on May 17, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The meeting will begin with a dessert bar social hour at 6 p.m. The Troy Historical Society will recognize its outstanding volunteers of 2017 at 6:45 p.m.

Andy Hite, site manager for the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua, will present a program titled “The Miami and Erie Canal: Then and Now” at 7 p.m.

A portion of the Miami and Erie Canal once ran through the both Troy and the Johnston Farm. A portion of the canal still exists at the Johnston Farm. Over the past few years, both the Museum of Troy History and The Troy Historical Society have worked on historical projects related to Miami and Erie Canal. A monument to Troy’s Lock 12 was recently dedicated along North Elm Street near Treasure Island Park in Troy.

This event is free and open to the public.

For further information, contact The Troy Historical Society at 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

Make a rain barrel

TIPP CITY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, along with the Miami County Park District will hold a Make Your Own Rain Barrel Workshop from 6-7 p.m. May 24, at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Join a representative from Miami Soil and Water Conservation District to make your very own rain barrel.

The cost is $45 for the class, which includes all the materials needed. Mail payment to Miami SWCD, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Suite C, Troy, OH 45373.

Contact the Miami SWCD at 335-7645 before mailing a check to get registered.

Garden tour set for June 16

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardeners will present their biennial Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour on Saturday, June 16.

Seven private gardens in Troy, Pleasant Hill and Covington will be open for participants to visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at seven locations around Miami County, including the Extension office in the old courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 the day of the event.

For a list of ticket sale locations and other information, visit go.osu.edu/MiamiGardenTour or call 440-3945.