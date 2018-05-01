AREA BRIEFS

Karnehm graduating Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — Makenzy Karnehm will graduate from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on May 23, and will be commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Karnehm successfully completed four years of intensive academic, physical and professional training, resulting in a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Marine and Environmental Science. Following graduation, she will proceed to Seattle, Washington, where she will begin service aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett as a Deck Watch Officer/Student Engineer.

A 2011 graduate of Urbana High School, Karnehm is the daughter of Kevin and Kelly Karnehm of Urbana, and the granddaughter of Jerry and Sherry Cantrill and Lowell and Patricia Karnehm of Piqua.

Health dept. holding reception

TROY — Miami County Public Health is hosting a reception at 2 p.m. May 10, at Upper Valley Medical Center to present the Community Health Assessment(CHA) and Community Health Improvement Plan(CHIP) to local organizations, agencies, governments, community leaders, and others.

CHIP is a long-term, systematic effort to address public health problems on the basis of the results of community health assessment activities and the community health improvement process.

There will be a presentation on the CHA and CHIP from some of the agencies that were involved in this process, as well as time afterward to answer any questions you may have.

Line dance at the YWCA

PIQUA — Learn to and have a great time, too, with instructor Lois Shroyer, who will teach a basic line dancing class for four weeks beginning Tuesday, May 8, from 1-2 p.m.

“This class will be fun and yet a good workout,” said Shroyer, a retired nurse. “I will include simple steps that will keep you moving, but not overdo it for anyone.”

YWCA Program Director Beth Royer-DeLong added that no previous knowledge is required, individuals work at their own pace and no partners are needed. Participants are asked to wear sneakers; no open-toed shoes or sandals should be worn.

Class fees are available for both members and non-members. For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Library to host Kathy’s Krafts

BRADFORD — Kathy’s Krafts will be at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, crafting Mother’s Day cards. The multi-dimensional card will feature flowers, a butterfly and a pull-up verse.

Cost of material and instruction is $5. Make checks payable to Kathy Weigandt. Nonrefundable payment will hold your registration.

Call the Bradford Public Library at 448-2612 or visit in person to reserve your spot. The library is located at 138 E. Main St., Bradford.