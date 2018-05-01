AREA BRIEFS

Lions to hold open house

TROY — The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities from 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 9, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. Membership in the Lions Club is not required.

All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served.

Troy Lion Club member Steve Kaplan observes that, “Many people would like to assist local charitable organizations like ours, but either do not know how to help or are hesitant to commit due to their limited time available. This open house is a wonderful way for them to educate themselves and see how many different options there are available.”

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization, dedicated to vision health and a variety of other community services. It is part of the world’s largest service organization. The local club, formed in 1942, currently serves Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County.

For more information, see the Lions’ Facebook page, website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH, or call 335-7345.

Drug take-back a success

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office staff received almost 84 pounds of pills at the drug-take back event Saturday, April 28.

A total of 304.8 pounds of pills were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency on Monday, April 30, to be safely destroyed. The total pill weight not only included the 84 pounds from April 28, but also pills turned in at both of the sheriff’s office drug drop-off boxes since late October 2017.

Hug the Earth Festival coming

COVINGTON — The Miami County Park District will hold its Annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. May 12, at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185,Covington.

At noon, the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more.

Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free.

For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

Plant swap planned

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library will be hosting a Plant Swap on Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. morning for participants to bring in their cuttings, seeds and plants to share. Flowers and vegetables of any kind are welcome.

Bowman’s Nursery will be selling a variety of plants, including hanging baskets and pouches throughout the morning. Expert gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions to help make your gardens bloom beautifully this year.

There also will be guest speaker at 10:30 and refreshments will be served. A raffle of various garden items will be held, with tickets available to purchase now at the library for 50 cents each or $2 for five tickets. The drawing will be held at 12:30, but you do not have to be present to win.

Call Bradford Public Library at 937-448-2612 if you have questions about this event.