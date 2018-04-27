AREA BRIEFS

Bald eagles topic of talk

TROY — Join staff as the Ohio State University Extension office in Miami County hosts Brad Perkins, executive director of the Ohio Forestry Association, at 7 p.m. May 15, to talk about our national symbol, the bald eagle.

Perkins is an expert on Ohio’s bald eagles and will share fascinating information about their outstanding characteristics — exceptional vision, a striking appearance, and a commanding presence — amongst others.

The session will be held in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor of the old courthouse in Troy. The event is free to the public, but pre-registration is requested as space is limited. For more details and to register, contact the office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/acresinmiami for more information.

Free pelvic pain seminar at UVMC

TROY – A Premier Health pelvic pain seminar will be held May 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the physician office building conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The seminar will provide information on various conditions that cause pelvic pain, bloating or daily discomfort, in addition to available treatment options.

The presenter will be Larry Holland, DO, board certified obstetrician/gynecologist with Premier Women’s Center in Miami and Shelby counties. Dr. Holland completed a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery-gynecology. He serves as medical director of women’s services at UVMC.

This program is part of the Premier Health Women, Wisdom, Wellness series and will consist of a presentation and Q&A session. Registration/check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Reservations are required, as seating is limited.

To register, call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463, or log on to premierhealth.com/womenseries.

YMCA offers track club

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Track Club on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning May 30, at the Piqua High School Alexander Stadium.

This club is for youth six years of age to 16 years of age. Participants may choose to learn sprints, distance, and long jump, and then have the option to compete in track meets at Yellow Springs.

The cost is $35 for members and $67 for non-members.

For more information contact Jaime Hull, youth program director, at (937)440-9622.