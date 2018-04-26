AREA BRIEFS

Cross-country 5K set

PIQUA — As part of Educator Appreciation week, the Piqua cross-country team will host the Piqua Educator Appreciation 5k Walk/Run on May 6, at Alexander Stadium at the high school. The public is invited.

Pre-register by April 29; $20 for adults (with t-shirt) ; $10 for students under 18 (with t-shirt). After April 29, registration fees are the same, but with no t-shirt. Registration ends May 3. Proceeds will support the Piqua High School and Junior High cross-country programs.

Awards and door prizes will follow the 5K. Age group awards will be given to males and females, ages 0-12, 13-14, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-plus.

TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins will sell pulled pork dinners at the event for $10 each. Meals include pulled pork, mac and cheese, cole slaw and a drink. Purchase your tickets with your registration.

Pulled pork meals also can be ordered without registering for the race at https://bit.ly/2Ju1KN7.

For more information or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2Ju1KN7 or check out www.cantstoprunningco.com.

Come dance with ‘Frank’

PIQUA — “Come Dance With Me,” featuring Frank Sings Frank from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is coming to Piqua for a May 10 fundraiser at the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom. The semi-formal event will begin with (a cash bar) fellowship at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., and entertainment at 7 p.m.

Frank, the performer, has memorized hundreds of songs by Frank Sinatra, as well as many other artists. He performs a Frank Sinatra tribute act, where he will mingle with the crowd, and perhaps choose a partner or two to dance with.

Mark Reedy, Spencer Peltier and friends of The Western Ohio Thrivent Financial Community will present the fundraiser, which will benefit the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, the Darke County Shelter from Violence and the New Choices Shelter of Shelby County.

Tickets are $35 for the dinner and performance. Reservations can be made by calling 778-1353; stopping by 429 N. Main St., Piqua; by seeing a board member of the three recipient organizations; at Buecker, Davis, Gunter Law Firm, 306 W. High St., Piqua; or at Hallmark 430 N. Main St, Piqua.

Kite fly this weekend

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club and the WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will offer its annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. April 29, at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Kids 15 and under will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages and their parents are also invited to bring picnic lunches, watch the competition and bring and fly their own non-competition kites. For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly.

Museum tours will be offered and vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542 for more information.

Fort Rowdy BBQ planned

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have their annual Mother’s Day chicken BBQ on Sunday, May 13, in Covington Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out. No need to get out of your car, they’ll come to your car window!

Advance tickets are recommended, as last year’s BBQ was a sell-out. The cost is $8, which includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce and a roll. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Advance tickets, which are valid until 3 p.m. the day of the event, can be purchased at Joanie’s Flower Shop or Siegel’s Country Store, both in Covington; Uniforms Plus in Piqua; or from any Fort Rowdy Board member.

Proceeds benefit the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend.

For more information, call Anita at 676-3381 or Annette at 214-1599.