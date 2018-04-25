AREA BRIEFS

PEEP registration to begin

TROY — Open registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program begins Sunday, April 29, at 12:30 p.m. Each week is filled with discoveries, sharing stories, encountering wildlife and exploring the outdoors.

Sign your 3-to-5-year-old up for the summer sessions of PEEP, which is for kids who are not starting kindergarten in the fall; they must also be potty-trained.

Two six-week sessions are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An afternoon class is offered Friday afternoons from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sessions run May 29-July 13 (no classes the week of July 4) and July 17-Aug. 24. Class size is limited to 12 children.

The fee is $55 per session for BNC Members and $75 per session for non-members. Payment is due with registration, cash or check only.

A medical consent form, available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com under “Events and Programs,” must be filled out and turned in before the first class. For more information or to register, call (937) 639-6493.

Kiwanis set May meetings

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings for May:

• May 2: Evening Meeting at El Herradero Mexican Grill, 1598 Covington Ave., from 5:30-7 p.m. (No lunch meeting)

• May 9: Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and elections

• May 16: Joint meeting with Piqua High School Key Club at Piqua High School

• May 23: Flying Horse Farms with Donald Wiggins

• May 30: Working meeting and Member Spotlight

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. The first Wednesday of the month will be an informal evening meeting off-site. Other meetings will be at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua.

Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org

Knit for cancer patients

PIQUA — Suzie Hawkes will coordinate a knitting activity for cancer patients at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 3, at the YWCA Piqua. Participants will knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to patients at UVMC.

Those coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“We have donated close to 1,000 hats since the inception of this project and are thrilled that we have put smiles on so many faces because of it,” Hawkes said.

“Anyone can donate items they have made at home if they are unable to attend the May 3 get-together.”

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

YWCA selling ham loaves

PIQUA — The YWCA is now in the eighth year of selling its traditional favorite homemade ham loaves. The individual loaves are basted in a sweet and spicy sauce and can be purchased baked and ready to reheat or frozen and ready to bake. Four loaves per package are $12 per bag.

“In the seven years that we have sold ham loaves, we have made over 15,900 individual loaves,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director, and head of the ham loaf-making process. “Our many dedicated volunteers also make this biannual event possible.”

Order forms are available at the YWCA. Orders must be prepaid by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, and will be delivered to your car in front of the YWCA from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16.

For more information visit the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.