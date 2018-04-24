AREA BRIEFS

Piqua plant gets award

PIQUA — A cooperative observer 75-year institutional award will be presented to the Piqua Wastewater Treatment Plant at 121 Bridge St., Piqua, at 10 a.m. Tuesday May 8. The Piqua Wastewater Treatment Plant has been providing weather observations to the National Weather Service for over 75 years.

Cooperative weather observers serve a critical role in contributing to our knowledge and understanding of the local, national, and global climate. National Weather Service employees expected to be in attendance are Ashley Novak, meteorologist, and James Gibson, observing program leader.

Background on cooperative weather observers can be found at www.history.noaa.gov/legacy/coop.html.

PHS play opens soon

PIQUA — The Piqua High School music department will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which presents a tale of several socially awkward youngsters finding joy, heartache and a purpose in competing at their regional spelling bee. The show is sure to cause audiences to fall in love with both the show and its “perspicacious,” “jocular,” and “effervescent” spellers.

The show will be performed at PHS in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, May 2, and Thursday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. as well as Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets for these performances are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased in the Piqua High School office during school hours.

Book sale to be held

TROY — Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library are holding their semi-annual book sale at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Members’ Preview Night will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, with memberships available at the door. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5.

A great selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books will available, with prices starting at 25 cents. On May 5, the cost will be $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library.

For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.