Area briefs

Y to offer summer day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will offer a summer day camp program. A variety of activities will be offered, including swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, and sports.

Summer day camp will have a different theme each week, with Thursdays being the “Trip of the Week.” Themes include Crazy Clothes Week, Day Camp Olympics Week, and Water Works Week. Trips include zoos, a Cincinnati Reds game, Kings Island, COSI, and Zoombezi Bay Water Park. Campers can sign up for one to 11 weeks of camp. There is also the option to just participate on trip days if space is available.

Summer day camp is for children going into grades 1-6. Youth in seventh grade and up can apply to be Counselors-in-Training (CITs), which offers a chance to take a leadership role during camp, helping counselors lead activities. Interested CITs should contact the camp director to become a part of the program.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (later on trip days) at both the Piqua and Robinson branches with pre-/post-camp offered at the Piqua Branch Child Care Center.

Registration forms are available at both branches and further questions can be answered by the camp director Jaime Hull at (937)440-9622.

Garden to table series coming

TROY — Join the OSU Extension office for their first Garden to Table series. The series will span over four sessions and cover planning, planting, maintenance, care, cooking, and preserving your harvest. Each session date will offer two sessions, 10 a.m. to noon or 6-8 p.m.

The first session will be May 8 and will focus on planning, alternative gardening, weed management, sun safety and recipe tasting.

The second session on June 26, will cover water bath and pressure canning, and gardening with children.

On July 17, participants will explore beyond canning and have some fun taste testing.

The final session on Aug. 14, will focus on utilizing harvested vegetables in your daily menu, cooking demonstrations and strategies for healthy cooking.

The sessions will be held in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor old Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Pre-registration is required one week before each event. Cost is $10 per person or $35 for all four sessions if registered by May 1. Make checks payable to OSU Extension. Mail to 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Cash, check or credit card accepted in the office or by calling (937) 440-3945. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/miamigardenseries.

YMCA to offer tee-ball

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a tee-ball league beginning June 12. This league is for 3-5 year olds and will be held at the Robinson Branch on Tuesday evenings. The program runs for eight weeks, with two weeks of practice and six weeks of games.

Early registration runs through May 27, and can be completed over the phone or at either YMCA Branch. A coaches’ meeting will take place at the Robinson Branch at 6 p.m. May 31 for all parents signing up to coach. The cost is $35 for YMCA members and $67 for non-members.

For more information on either league, contact Jaime Hull, youth program director, at (937) 440-9622.