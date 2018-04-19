AREA BRIEFS

Clean-up day set

PIQUA — In preparation for all the activities that will be happening in downtown Piqua this summer, Mainstreet Piqua will host its Annual Downtown Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 28 in conjunction with the City of Piqua citywide clean up day. Projects will include pulling weeds, sweeping sidewalks, picking up litter, washing street-level windows of vacant buildings and general sprucing up.

A selection of donuts will be provided courtesy of Dobo’s Delights Bakery. The clean-up will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Civic organizations, children’s groups and church youth groups are encouraged to participate in the Downtown Clean Up day.

Mainstreet Piqua has a limited number of gloves and the City of Piqua will provide trash barrels and other basic supplies. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, brooms, dustpans and rakes if they have them.

For more information about the downtown portion of the citywide Clean Up, call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

5K-9 to benefit animal shelter

TROY — The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter beginning at 9 a.m. May 12. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1-mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs (welcome on leashes) along the route.

Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day-of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt.

Awards will be given to the top three in age groups that include 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older.

Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

Tipp schools seek input

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools and the board of education are making progress on the district’s facilities planning process and seeking continued input from the community. The district is hosting the third in a series of community engagement opportunities on April 24, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf said, “We value the ideas from our stakeholders and want them to be a part of this exciting time in our district.”

The previous two meetings focused on safety and plans to upgrade Tippecanoe Middle School and renovate LT Ball Intermediate School. Some of that work will begin this summer.

The BOE is evaluating two proposed concepts for a new pre-kindergarten to grade 3 school wrapped around LT Ball Intermediate. It would include shared space renovations and new classrooms.

The BOE invites parents and residents of Tipp City to attend the next Facilities Community Engagement to learn about the possible options and provide feedback. This includes identifying areas of concerns, and assessing constituent support.

Y offers SNL event

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, April 28, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with a scavenger hunt, swimming, gym games, and the bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 members and $16 non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Open house planned

GREENVILLE — An open house for Charles Lane’s 90th birthday will be from 2-6 p.m. May 5, at the Village of Green Health Campus, 1315 Kitchen Aid Way, Greenville.