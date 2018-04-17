AREA BRIEFS

Bradford library hosting book sale

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library’s Annual Book Sale will take place this beginning Sunday, April 22. From 5-6 p.m., the library will be open for any of the New Friends of the Library group, who will be the first to choose any books from the collections. If you want to join the Friends of the Library, there will be applications available and the cost is $5 per year.

The Book Sale, along with Fine Free Week, will officially begin on Monday, April 23, during regular library hours. All day Thursday, April 26, and till noon Friday, April 27, pay $1 for however many books can fit in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, a dollar will be deducted for each book.

For more information, call 448-2612.

Meet author John Scalzi

TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 West Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, to meet bestselling author John Scalzi as he introduces his newest book, “Head On: A Novel of the Near Future.” This recent release is the standalone follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Lock In.”

With a mix of chilling near-future science fiction and the thrills of a gritty cop procedural, “Head On” brings Scalzi’s trademark snappy dialogue and technological speculation to the future world of sports.

No registration is required. A limited number of Scalzi’s latest book will be available for purchase the night of event.

Scalzi is one of the most popular and acclaimed sci-fi authors to emerge in the last decade. His successful debut “Old Man’s War,” won him science fiction’s John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer. His New York Times bestsellers include “The Last Colony,” “Fuzzy Nation,” and “Redshirts,” which won 2013’s Hugo Award for Best Novel. Material from his widely read blog, Whatever, has also earned him two other Hugo Awards. Scalzi also serves as critic-at-large for LA Times.

For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Back pain seminar set at UVMC

TROY — A Premier Health back pain seminar will be presented May 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the physician office building conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The seminar is free and open to the public. Reservations are required, as seating is limited.

Back pain is a common complaint for people of all ages and can be a complex issue to identify and diagnose. Join our experts to learn the causes of back pain and what non-surgical and surgical treatment options are available to help restore mobility and reduce pain.

Presenters will be Michael Verdon, DO, neurosurgeon, and Rebecca Hayworth, MD, physiatrist. The event will consist of a presentation, open forum panel discussion and Q&A session.

Registration/check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the program to follow from 6-7:30 p.m. To register, call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463, or log on to premierhealth.com/BackPain.

ME Jr. High students fare well at contest

CASSTOWN —Miami East Jr. High recently hosted OMEA District XI Jr High Solo and Ensemble. The event was held Saturday, April 14, and involved 27 schools and around 550 music events.

The following students earned Superior ratings on their vocal solos: Ethan Fine, Kalli Teeters, Amelia Schwartz, Kiersten Thomas, Faith Thomas, Kayly Fetters, Jasmyn Maingi, and Adi Richter. Kayly Fetters also earned a Superior on her piano solo.

Miami East Jr High had two chamber choirs participate. MEJH Chamber Choir 2 earned a Superior rating and MEJH Chamber 1 earned an Excellent rating.

Students were coached by Omar and Melissa Lozano. Both chamber choirs and vocal soloists were accompanied by Mrs. Melissa Lozano.