Area briefs

Food drive to begin

PIQUA — The third annual Piqua City Schools Food Service Department “Cans for a Cause” food drive will begin April 23 and run through May 18. As in years past, contributors can have students drop off donated foods in their school cafeteria. The winning school will receive ice cream sundaes for the entire school and get to keep the trophy to display at their building for next year.

All donated food goes back to students in the community who need it during the summer months when school is out. All donations will be given to the Salvation Army’s summer feeding program and any donations that cannot be prepared for the program will be sent home with the children who use the summer feeding program.

Art contest accepting entries

TROY — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an artwork contest for local students to showcase the history and importance of agriculture and conservation within Miami County.

The contest is open to any student in Miami County and a $100 prize will be awarded. The artwork will also be on display and used by the organization for its information displays.

Artwork accepted will be 11-inches-by-17-inches to 22-inches-by-28-inches. Entries may be dropped off or mailed to 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or sent electronically by email to galexander@miamiswcd.org or lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

The deadline for the project has been extended to April 27.

Car show to benefit Make-A-Wish

PIQUA — Cruisers For A Cure, a car, truck and bike show to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Greater Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Chapter, will be begin with registration at 10 a.m. May 19, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at 5 p.m. Entry is $10.

Performances will include Thomas Mac and Lexi Dawn, with special guests Hero Strong and more.

Shelby, a 16-year-old from Troy with osteosarcoma, will benefit with her dream trip to Hawaii.

For more information, call Tim at (937) 421-4015 or makeawishohio@yahoo.com or CFAC.yolasite.com.

Photography class set

TROY — The Miami County Park District, in partnership with Mike Ullery of the Piqua Daily Call, will host an outdoor photography class from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

This two-part course will include one indoor class where Ullery will share techniques on shooting outdoors. The second session, which will be held outdoors, will be offered on April 22, from 2-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. A camera and preregistration are required.

Class fee is $30 and includes one indoor session and one outdoor session.

Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Honeyman to present program

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s April program will be “The Brethren Heritage Center Resources: Tracing Your German Baptist Brethren Ancestors,” presented by Gale Honeyman, the center’s genealogist and historian.

It will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. The program is free, open to the public and no reservations required.

For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.