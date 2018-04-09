FFA quarter auction set

CASSTOWN — The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter is sponsoring a quarter auction on Sunday, April 22, at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1pm. The Miami East High School cafeteria is located at 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown. Please enter through Door #12, the east entrance of the high school. The lecture hall is beside the cafeteria.

Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. Participants will be playing for anything and everything donated by local businesses. Donated items include Vera Bradley, 31, Longaberger, Yankee Candles, and much more. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available.

All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

Few Mills Bros. tickets remain

PIQUA — There are a few tickets remaining, so don’t be left out for your opportunity to be a part of this event that is sure to rekindle memories of some great music from the past.

On Thursday, April 19, the Mills Brothers will bring their music back to Piqua at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center at 7:30 p.m. This evening is co-sponsored by the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $30 general, and $25 for Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members. They are still available in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, Piqua Area Chamber Offices, and Readmore’s Hallmark; in Troy at David Fair on the Square; and by credit card by calling 773-2522 at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

Volunteers needed for gift drive

PIQUA — During National Volunteer Week (April 15-21), Piqua residents have an opportunity to join a local volunteer team making a difference in children’s lives around the world in Jesus’ name.

Each year, approximately 150,000 U.S. volunteers help transform empty shoeboxes into tangible expressions of God’s love by packing them with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, partners with local churches worldwide to deliver these gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, terror, disease and famine. For many of these children, this is the first gift they have ever received.

“National Volunteer Week is a great time to become a part of this international project,” said Sandra Gargas, who heads the Dayton area tTeam across the area for Operation Christmas Child. “Joining an Operation Christmas Child area team is an amazing way to give back year-round and share God’s love with children in need.”

To learn more about joining the Dayton area team, visit samaritanspurse.org/volunteerwithOCC or call (937) 475-7536.

Healthy Moves class planned

PIQUA — Dea Davis will lead a new session of Healthy Moves with a four-week session beginning Monday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to noon at the YWCA Piqua.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life..”

YWCA Program Director Beth Royer DeLong said prospective new students are welcome to observe a class before signing up.

For more information on membership requirements or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.