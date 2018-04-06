AREA BRIEFS

Poppy Days drive under way

PIQUA — The Piqua, Ohio American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184-Schnell-Westfall is gearing up for its annual Poppy Days fund drive. This year’s Poppy Days are April 27-28.

All funds raised will go toward assisting veterans and their families with such needs as medical bills, housing and utilities. The American Legion also provides “ditty bags” containing items like puzzle books, hygiene items, stationery, cards and other comfort items to nursing home and home-bound veterans.

The veterans served are not only American Legion members, but veterans regardless of age and war era, including active military.

Donations can be sent to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184, P.O. Box 552, 301 W. Water St., Piqua, OH 45356.

For more information, contact Robyn Cooper, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184, at (937) 773-0165.

Genealogist to speak

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s April program will be “The Brethren Heritage Center Resources: Tracing Your German Baptist Brethren Ancestors,” presented by Gale Honeyman, the center’s genealogist and historian, from 6:30-8 p.m. April 17, in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St.

The program is free, open to the public and no reservations are required.

For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

Kite fly planned

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club and the WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will offer its annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. April 29 at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Kids 15 and under will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages and their parents are also invited to bring picnic lunches, watch the competition and bring and fly their own non-competition kites.

For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly.

Museum tours will be offered and vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542, for more information.