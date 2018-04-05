AREA BRIEFS

Farmers Market hosts open house

PIQUA — The 10th season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market will get under way on Thursday, May 31, and in an effort to recruit additional vendors, Mainstreet Piqua will host an open house for potential market vendors from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St.

During the open house, visitors and potential vendors will have a chance to ask questions about the Piqua Community Farmers Market and complete their applications. The 2018 market hours will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. each Thursday. The market will be held on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library.

The Piqua Community Farmers Market will run for 17 weeks through Sept. 20. Piqua Community Farmers Market rules and regulations, as well as an application form, can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com. All vendors at the Farmers Market, including last year’s vendors, are required to complete an application form and be formally approved to set up at the Piqua Community Farmers Market.

Questions about the market can be directed to Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

5K Run Wild upcoming

TROY — Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s annual 5K Run Wild. If you enjoy running or hiking the woodland trails, you’ll love this race on Saturday, April 21, at 9:30 a.m.

All proceeds benefit BNC’s wildlife programs. Each participant will receive a commemorative eco-friendly T-shirt, homemade cookies, a visit with the wildlife ambassadors and the opportunity to win “green” door prizes.

The pre-registration fee of $20 for BNC members ($25 for non-members) must be postmarked by Thursday, April 12, or dropped off by 5 p.m. Sunday, April 15 (cash or check only). This is a pre-registration-only event. Participants can choose the “no shirt” option and save $5 on registration.

Corporate sponsors include Abbott Nutrition, Western Ohio Podiatric, Glen & Angela McMurry, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Free to Run Foundation, Hamler-Gingrich Insurance Agency, GreenTech Lawn & Irrigation, Troy Animal Hospital & Bird Clinic, West Milton Dental, Can’t Stop Running, and Road ID.

Meet the Candidates set

TROY — Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 11, in the cafeteria at Troy Junior High School, 556 N. Adams St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The forum will feature candidates in the May 8 Primary Election. These are: Democratic Representatives to Congress, 8th District, including Bill Ebben of West Chester, Vanessa Enoch of West Chester, Ted Jones of Piqua, and Matthew J. Guyette of Greenville. There is no Republican primary race. The 8th Congressional District includes Miami, Darke, Clark, Preble, and Butler counties and a portion of southern Mercer County.

Republican candidates for state representative, 80th District, will include George H. Lovett of Tipp City, John W. O’Brien of Troy, Jena Powell of Arcanum, and J.D. Winteregg of Troy. There is no Democratic primary race. The 80th District includes all of Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County.

Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel.