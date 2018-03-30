Area briefs

Beekeeping class rescheduled

PIQUA — Due to the ice storm on March 17, West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association has rescheduled their beginning beekeeping class for April 14. The class will be held at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Technology Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

The class will begin at 8 a.m. and end on 5 p.m.. Doughnuts and drinks will be available, with a one-hour lunch break at about noon.

Presentations will include, but are not limited to: What Beekeeping is about, Honey Bee Biology, Honey Bee Nutrition, Honey Bee Pests and Diseases, (Including Varro Integrated Pest Management), Basic Management of Honey Bees and required equipment for Beekeeping.

The club will provide information on ordering honey bees from Ohio stock. The cost of the class is $50, which includes “Bee-Essentials” by Dr. Larry Connor. Beekeeping Supply Catalogs, literature and handouts will be given to all enrollees, along with door prizes.

Enroll by emailing Dwight Wells at dwells85@woh.rr.com.

Art contest seeks participants

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center is sponsoring an art contest for all Newton School students grades 7-12. Artwork should depict any person, place or idea arising from Pleasant Hill or Newton Township. It may be historical or present day in nature. Artwork will be judged and prizes will be given for first and second place winners.

All entries will be displayed at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument, on April 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 3-7 p.m. each Monday.

Follow the history center at Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or on Facebook.

Friday movie set at Hayner

TROY — At 6:30 p.m. April 13, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., will present the 1973 animated family classic film, “Charlotte’s Web.”

This free and open to the public showing includes an introduction to the film and popcorn.

“Charlotte’s Web” is based on a children’s novel by E.B. White. The story focuses on a wise grey spider named Charlotte (Debbie Reynolds), who is determined to save her barnyard friend Wilbur the pig (Henry Gibson).

This rated G film is family-friendly. “Charlotte’s Web” will be shown in the Hayner Center’s Ballroom. There will be floor space up front for children to sit on a beach towel or small blanket.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Phone number changes

DAYTON — The phone number to contact Miami Valley Community Action Partnership ’s (MVCAP) Home Energy Assistance (HEAP) and Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) has changed to 937-514-4777 .

PIPP customers will schedule appointments using the new number going forward. Miami Valley CAP’s new scheduling system also provides clients with the ability to schedule online and via mobile application. Customers can find the link to the online scheduler on the agency’s website at miamivalleycap.org. This change reflects the agency’s continuing work to make the process easier to use for those who need it most.

“We acknowledge there were issues with the previous system, and are working hard to ensure we service our customers the best way possible,” said Keelie Gustin, director of MVCAP Energy Assistance programs.