AREA BRIEFS

Enrollment event planned

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an enrollment event for new and returning students on Saturday, April 7.

The portion of the enrollment event designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with a Success Advisor to design a personalized education plan, register, enroll in classes, learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation, and enjoy breakfast.

New students will also be able to complete the ACCUPLACER assessment in reading, writing, and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the ACCUPLACER assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degree are also invited to attend.

To register for the event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For more information, call 778-8600.

PERI deadline near

PIQUA — The Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees will meet Wednesday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua.

Enter the parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door, and reservations are due by Wednesday, March 28 by calling Beth at 335-2771.

The program will feature a panel discussion of Miami county services and include County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, director of Miami County Jobs & Family Services Teresa Brubaker and director of Miami County Transit Reagan Netzley.

This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

TCAAC holding Poetry Jam

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is holding its annual Poetry Jam at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A. Students in grades 3-12 and adults are welcome to enter the contest.

Each person entering will have the opportunity to read one poem at the Jam and prizes will be awarded to the winners. The contest begins April 9, and all poems need to be submitted by May 7 to tcaacliterary@gmail.com or mailed to Tipp City Area Arts Council -Poetry Jam, Box 74, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Detailed information and entry forms can be found on the Art Council website at https://bit.ly/2ILg7x6.

Art entries sought

TIPP CITY — Entries to the 2018 juried Student Art Contest will be accepted from May 14-25, at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tipp City Area Arts Council and the Randall Residence staff will present awards as well as door prizes at the reception, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 5, at Randall Residence.

The exhibit will be open to the public from June 1-July 7.

Details and entry forms are available at https://bit.ly/2G4BVlj.