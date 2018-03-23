AREA BRIEFS

PERI deadline near

PIQUA — The Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees will meet Wednesday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua.

Enter the parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door, and reservations are due by Wednesday, March 28 by calling Beth at 335-2771.

The program will feature a panel discussion of Miami county services and include County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, director of Miami County Jobs & Family Services Teresa Brubaker and director of Miami County Transit Reagan Netzley.

This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

TCAAC holding Poetry Jam

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is holding its annual Poetry Jam at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A. Students in grades 3-12 and adults are welcome to enter the contest.

Each person entering will have the opportunity to read one poem at the Jam and prizes will be awarded to the winners. The contest begins April 9, and all poems need to be submitted by May 7 to tcaacliterary@gmail.com or mailed to Tipp City Area Arts Council -Poetry Jam, Box 74, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Detailed information and entry forms can be found on the Art Council website at https://bit.ly/2ILg7x6.

Art entries sought

TIPP CITY — Entries to the 2018 juried Student Art Contest will be accepted from May 14-25, at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tipp City Area Arts Council and the Randall Residence staff will present awards as well as door prizes at the reception, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 5, at Randall Residence.

The exhibit will be open to the public from June 1-July 7.

Details and entry forms are available at https://bit.ly/2G4BVlj.