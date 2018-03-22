AREA BRIEFS

Y offers spring break day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a spring break day camp program for grades 1-6. Kindergarteners with older siblings attending may be able to attend by first contacting Jaime Hull at 440-9622.

Camp will run at the Piqua and Robinson branches on March 28-30, and at the Robinson Branch on April 2-4, with participants able to enroll in any of the days they choose. Each day begins at 9 a.m. and finishes at 4 p.m.

Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, watching a movie in Huber Heights, roller skating in Piqua at 36 Skate, putt-putting at Young’s Dairy, or bowling at Troy Bowl, along with swimming and gym games. Flyers with the daily schedule are available at schools and at the YMCA branches.

Register at either branch or over the phone at the Robinson branch at 440-9622 or the Piqua branch at 773-9622.

The cost per day is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members. For more information, contact Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Thompson wins at Beef Expo

COLUMBUS — Junior showmen competed in the showmanship contest at the 2018 Ohio Beef Expo, held March 17, in Columbus. The competition, sponsored by Show Bloom and Cattle Visions, featured five age divisions, with awards totaling more than $7,500. Judging showmanship were Bruce and Amie Stertzbach of Louisville, Ohio.

Local winners included Kassidy Thompson of Miami County in the senior showmanship division.

Thompson also competed in the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) Junior Show on March 18 during the 2018 Ohio Beef Expo. The show spotlighted nearly 900 steers and heifers. Mark Johnson of Oklahoma evaluated the breeding heifers while Amanda Schnoor of California assessed the market animals.

In the market animals competition, Thompson was the champion in the seventh overall shorthorn plus and the champion shorthorn plus categories.

‘Rainforest’ coming to Graham

ST. PARIS — On Friday, April 6, Graham Elementary will be transformed into a tropical rainforest.

“Live on Stage, The Rainforest” will make audience members feel as if they are right in the middle of the tropical rainforest with the sounds and sights of the Amazon region, including exotic birds, kinkajous, monkeys and snakes.

It all started as a dream for founder and current director Mike Kohlrieser. In the 1980s, he and his wife, Marcia, became increasingly aware of problems in the tropical rainforests. Using his skills as an animal trainer and stage entertainer, Kohlrieser wanted to educate young and old about animals facing possible extinction.

In 1992, the non-profit organization Understanding Wildlife, Inc. was created. The goal is to educate and inspire individuals to get involved and make this a better world for all — including animals — to live in.

Tickets for the show are $5 per person and will be available at the door.