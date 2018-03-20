GIVE offers free health fair

COVINGTON — A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by GIVE Medical Ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 14 at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington.

Along with health screenings and information, a free healthy breakfast, door prizes, an “Ask the Pharmacist” feature, a drug disposal option and a children’s health fair will be offered to those attending. This fifth annual event is an opportunity for residents from Miami, Darke and Shelby counties to improve their health and to learn about services provided by local health care organizations.

More than 25 health care organizations will be participating. All members of the family are welcome to the following free health screening: blood cholesterol and blood glucose (Health Partners Free Clinic), body mass index and blood oxygen (GIVE Medical Ministry), skin cancer (Miami County Public Health), blood pressure (Upper Valley Cardiology), spine/posture (Brown Chiropractic), Lung capacity (Dayton Children’s Hospital), physical strength (Fidelity Home Care), hearing (Premier ENT), vision (GIVE Medical Ministry) and more.

Literature and consultations will be available on topics such as cancer, sleep disorders, nutrition, nursing home care, ear-nose-throat issues, addictions, exercise, reflexology, health insurance and access to free clinic care.

The “Ask the Pharmacist” feature offers a free review of medications with a pharmacist as well as discussion of proper administration, potential drug interactions and proper disposal of old medications.

Unwanted or outdated medications (pills only) can be dropped off during this event for proper disposal by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

A children’s health fair is being added this year to benefit of school-age children. Some of the activities scheduled include jump roping led by the “Pop Rocks” group, an obstacle course set up by Steve’s Club, making bird feeders led by Fields of Grace, planting seeds with the Miami County Park District, door prizes, an opportunity to win a bike, food and more.

Contact Tom Downs, GIVE Medical Ministry at give@ginghamsburg.org, 473-5195, or 1000 Mote Drive, Covington, with questions concerning the health fair.

GIVE serves as the compassion medical ministry of New Path, a non-profit 501(c)3 outreach of Ginghamsburg Church. The purpose of GIVE is to improve at no charge the physical, emotional and spiritual well being of people with medical needs, particularly those with limited financial resources. Give Medical Ministry’s scope of reach is Miami, Darke, Shelby and Montgomery counties.