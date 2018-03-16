AREA BRIEFS

Church launches radio station

PIQUA — Transformed Life Church of Piqua presents TLC4URadio, delivering inspirational, educational, and transformational content to an international internet audience. Tune into

TLC4URadio.com to listen.

The station, located at 106 W. Ash St., Suite 301, will hold a launch party from 2-4 p.m. today.

In addition, TL4URadio is currently looking for individuals, partners and sponsors of programs to produce their own shows at a reasonable cost.

For more information, email info@tlc4uradio.com or call (937) 606-2731.

Husted to host office hours

PIQUA — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted will offer regional office hours from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 19, at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting. Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information.

Additionally, the regional liaisons will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Weather Spotter training offered

PIQUA — A National Weather Spotter training class will be held on March 26, in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua. The class is being sponsored by the Emergency Management agencies of Miami and Shelby counties.

Participants do not have to be a weather spotter to attend. If you have an interest in the weather, or if the weather may influence your job position, this class may be of interest.

There is no minimum age limit. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Participants should park behind the building and use the rear entrance. There is no charge to attend this class.

For more information, weather.gov/iln/spottertrainingschedule or call Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at (937) 492-5635.

Sigler takes job at The Citadel

CINCINNATI ― Dr. Tracey Honeycutt Sigler has announced she will be leaving Northern Kentucky University to take a position at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

Dr. Sigler received her undergraduate degree and MBA from Bowling Green State University and later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received her PhD in Organizational Behavior.

Her first college position was at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. She was there four years prior to taking the NKU position. She has been at NKU 17 years and recently became the Management Department Chair.

Dr. Sigler is the daughter of Glenn and Kim Honeycutt of Indian Lake and Jackie Honeycutt of Columbus. Her father, Glenn, is a former Piqua High School principal.