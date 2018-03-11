AREA BRIEFS

Fellers to turn 100

PIQUA — Harold Fellers will turn 100 on March 22.

He will be celebrating with his family from 1-3 p.m. March 18 at Marion’s Piazza, Troy. Friends are welcome to stop in and wish him a happy birthday or send him a card at 4855 W. Versailles Road, Piqua.

Essential oils class planned

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will host an essential oil class with Connie Sowery at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15. There will be a “make it/take it” of carpet freshener using essential oils.

The cost is $3. Contact the library at 448-2612 or stop in at 138 E. Main St. to sign up as soon as possible in order to provide a head count. Refreshments will be served.

Art contest accepting entries

TROY — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an artwork contest for local students to showcase the history and importance of agriculture and conservation within Miami County.

The contest is open to any student in Miami County and a $100 prize will be awarded. The artwork will also be on display and used by the organization for its information displays.

Artwork accepted will be 11-inch-by-17-inch to 22-inch-by-28-inches. Entries may be dropped off or mailed to 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or sent electronically by email to galexander@miamiswcd.org or lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

The deadline for the project has been extended to April 27.