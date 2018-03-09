City hosts Tree Commission Academy

PIQUA — Members of the City of Piqua tree program successfully completed the Ohio DNR Division of Forestry Tree Commission Academy hosted by the City of Piqua and their tree committee.

Certificates were presented to Diane Hart, Randi Simon-Serey and Steven Trostel and other southwest Ohio tree program members by the Ohio Division of Forestry at a recent ceremony held at Fort Piqua Plaza. These residents are dedicated to Piqua’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve their community’s quality of life through a comprehensive street tree management program.

A highlight of the Tree Commission Academy ceremony was a presentation by each participant community covering an overview of their tree program history, needs, and goals.

The Tree Commission Academy is an intense, 50-hour training program developed and presented exclusively by the Ohio Division of Forestry. This unique experience culminates with students developing a community forest management plan and tree-planting design to utilize in their community. Candidates from Piqua have committed themselves to study and joined a statewide network of TCA participants as full members of the Tree Commission Academy.

For additional information about the Tree Commission Academy program or the ODNR Division of Forestry, visit http://forestry.ohiodnr.gov/tca