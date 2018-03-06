AREA BRIEFS

McElwee to speak at YWCA

PIQUA — Holly McElwee, sixth grade teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School, will be the featured speaker for the March 14 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($6/person).

McElwee, a seasoned traveler, will focus on one of her many trips for this presentation. She has written a weekly column for the Daily Call and has also published a children’s novel. “My trips have taken me around the world and I love sharing these experiences with others,” she said.

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, March 12. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Pancake Day upcoming

COVINGTON — The Covington Noon Optimist/Kiwanis 53rd annual Pancake Day will be this Saturday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria. Tickets may be purchased at the door, and are $7 for adults and $4 for children under ten. Included in the meal is all-you-can-eat pancakes and coffee, and a serving of whole hog sausage, applesauce, juice or milk.

The Optimist/Kiwanis Pancake Day a major fundraiser for the Covington Noon Optimist Club. The club is a “Friend of Youth” in the village of Covington. All proceeds of Pancake Day stay in Covington to benefit its youth, through the programs and scholarships of the Optimist and Kiwanis Clubs.

Easter egg hunt planned

TIPP CITY — Families with children from walking age up to age 12 are invited to the largest Easter egg hunt in Miami County with more than 50,000 filled eggs, Saturday, March 24, at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Come and experience the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, through a live drama. Kids also enjoy crafts, games, petting zoo with chicks, donkeys and bunnies as well as a visit from the Easter bunny and snacks, hot chocolate and much more.

Each hunt zone is broken down into four different age groups: walking-age 2, age 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Each hunt zone also includes prize eggs and golden tickets that are redeemable for large prize items.

For more information about this event and other activities taking place at Ginghamsburg Church, visit the website at ginghamsburg.org or call the church at 667-1069.