Area briefs

Donations sought for PCIS

PIQUA — Anytime Fitness, located at 1571 Covington Ave. Suite 3B in Piqua, is accepting monetary donations to help students at Piqua Central Intermediate School in need of basic school supplies as well as clothing items like jackets and shoes.

Donations can be given to Anytime Fitness staff member. For questions or other information, call (937) 451-3771 or email adam.ortman@anytimeohio.com or mike.gelfgot@gmail.com

‘Roots’ workshop planned

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society is having its 23rd annual Routes for Roots workshop on March 24 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor, Piqua. Advance registration is due by March 10 and is $20.

Walk-ins the day of will be $25. Check in the day of the event is 8:15 a.m. with the workshop ending at 3:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, vendors and handouts. Speaker information and registration forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, at www.rootsweb.ancestry.com/~ohmchgs, at the Piqua Library, Piqua Local History Department and area libraries.

For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com.

Albers to speak

TROY — Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. March 15 at the museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17, and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.”

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow.

Donations will be accepted.

For questions, call (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Meet the Candidates set

MIAMI COUNTY — The community is invited to the Meet The Candidates event for state representative candidates at 7 p.m Tuesday, March 13, at Koinos Church, 722 Grant St., Troy.

Dr. Mark Smith, professor of Political Science at Cedarville University, will moderate the event. All five candidates for state representative have been invited and all four Republican candidates have confirmed that they will attend. The audience will hear about the values and positions of each candidate in preparation for the primary election on May 8.

This event is hosted by The Pastors Forum, pastors of Miami and Darke counties.