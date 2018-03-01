AREA BRIEFS

Bands to present joint concert

PIQUA — The Piqua High School band and the Piqua Civic Band will be performing a joint concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, in Piqua High School’s Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert will feature the high school’s band’s 2018 contest repertoire followed by the Civic Band performing Leroy Anderson’s “Syncopated Clock,” Holst’s “Second Suite in F” for Band, Selections from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and more.

This concert is sponsored in part by a grant from The Piqua Community Foundation. Admission is free and all are invited to attend.

For more information, visit the Piqua Civic Band’s web site at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

Justice to speak at YWCA

PIQUA — Steve Justice of the Miami County Heroin Coalition will be the featured speaker at the March 15 YWCA Piqua Connections event.

Justice is the leader of Dungan & LeFevre’s litigation practice group. He is a graduate of Anderson University, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and received his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

In 2016, Justice helped to found and facilitate the Miami County Heroin Coalition, a community wide voluntary effort to battle opioid addiction in Miami County. He remains very active in leading that effort.

The cost to attend YWCA Connections is $10 for YWCA members, $12 for non-members. Payment is due at the door. Reservations not paid will be invoiced.

YWCA Connections meets year-round every third Thursday of the month from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St.. RVSP by the preceding Tuesday at (937) 773-6626.

J. Andrew Fulker Scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Assication is receiving applications for scholarship grants from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established in cooperation with the Troy Foundation as a lasting tribute to Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker who died in an auto accident in 1989.

The scholarship fund is designed to assist deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. Recipients of J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship grants will be selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Association. Grants will be used for law school tuition. To be eligible, an applicant must be admitted to for full-time attendance at a college of law or law school in a program designed to lead to a Juris Doctor or similar law degree.

Applications for scholarships may be obatined from Jack L. Neuenschwander, Miami County Bar Association Scholarship Committee, 1455 Stockham Dr., Piqua, OH 45356, or by telephone at (937) 778-0269.