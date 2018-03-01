College briefs

Fornell earns degree

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Over 160 Shawnee State University students graduated at this year’s fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 15, in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. They included Declan Fornell of Troy, who graduated with an associate of arts

At this year’s commencement, there were 40 students who were graduating with a master’s degree, 75 with a bachelor’s degree, and 48 students with an associate degree.

Keller named to dean’s list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A total of 421 students engaged in study at Manchester University are on the fall 2017 dean’s list, including Paige Keller, a senior physical education major from Troy.

The students achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes this fall.

Local students make dean’s list

COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the autumn semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Local students include Daniel Carey and Bradley Wick of Troy.

Carey graduates from Columbus State

COLUMBUS — Daniel Carey of Troy graduated from Columbus State Community College during autumn semester commencement ceremonies held Dec. 15, 2017.