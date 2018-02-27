AREA BRIEFS

Scholarships available

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library is accepting applications for a $1,500 scholarship to residents of Piqua, to further their post high school education in any accredited college, trade, vocational, nursing school or health facility. Additionally, a scholarship of $500 will be provided to a runner-up.

The Friends of the Piqua Public Library is a non-profit organization created to support the library through advocacy, fund-raising, and sponsorship of programs. By offering a scholarship to a deserving student with a love of books, the Friends of the Library will be perpetuating its mission. Applicants will be asked to write an essay on “The Book I will Never Forget.”

Applications for scholarships can be obtained from counselors at Piqua High School, Lehman Catholic High School, the Upper Valley Career Center, and Edison State Community College. Applications will also be available at the Piqua Public Library and must be returned no later than April 1. The winning recipient will be notified by May 1.

Bradford meetings Thursday

BRADFORD — The Village of Bradford will be holding the following committee meetings on Thursday, March 1:

• 5:15 p.m. — Lands and Buildings Committee — The purpose of the meeting is to continue discussing request of hero banners on village light poles.

• Immediately following — Insurance committee – Review of proposed renewal of health insurance policy.

Husted to hold office hours

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced regional office hours for 15 counties, including Miami, for the month of March.

Local office hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. March 19 at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting.

Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information.

Additionally, the regional liaisons will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Special Olympics benefit set

WEST MILTON — VFW Post 8211, Ladies Auxiliary in West Milton is preparing for their 30th Annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

Funds raised help provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities for local children and adult Special Olympic athletes. All proceeds go to Miami County Special Olympics, Riverside Developmental Disabilities (www. Riversidedd.org).

The benefit will include raffles of donated items, a cash raffle, games, door prizes, food and entertainment including a magician, cloggers, DJ and dancing.

The Ladies Auxiliary is asking for help in providing gift items, gift cards, certificates or monetary donations to make this year another huge fund raising event. All gifts and donations are tax-deductible.

All donors, sponsors, friends and families are welcome to participate in the evening’s events with fun to be had by all.

Weather spotter class slated

PIQUA — A National Weather Spotter training class will be held Monday, March 26 in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

The class is being sponsored by the Emergency Management agencies of Miami and Shelby counties.

Participants do not have to be a weather spotter to attend. If you have an interest in the weather, or if the weather may influence your job position, this class may be of interest. There is no minimum age limit.

Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Participants should park behind the building and use the rear entrance.

There is no charge to attend this class.

For more information, weather.gov/iln/spottertrainingschedule or call Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at (937) 492-5635.

P-Pat to hold quarter auction

PIQUA — Piqua Parents as Teachers will have its spring quarter auction at the Knights of Columbus, Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction is from 7-9 p.m. March 22.

An all in paddle will be for $30, which allows you to automatically bid on everything.

Tickets are available at Readmore Hallmark and Piqua Junior High School or by calling (937) 916-3139.

Beekeeping class planned

PIQUA — West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association (WCOBA) will hold its annual beginning beekeeping class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17, at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Training Center. Doughnuts and drinks will be available and there will be a one-hour lunch break at around noon.

Dwight Wells of Troy will be the main instructor. Wells collaborates with Purdue University on improving local bee genetics, is a founding member of the Heartland Honey Bee Breeders Cooperative, and also has been involved in USDA SARE grant honey bee projects in 2015, 2016 and 2017, among other accomplishments.

Presentations will include: what Beekeeping is about; honey bee biology; honey bee nutrition; honey bee pests and diseases; basic management of honey bees; required equipment for beekeeping; and more. There will be demonstrations on assembling hive equipment and the club will provide information on ordering bees from local Ohio stock.

The cost of the class is $50 which includes “Bee-Essentials” by Dr Larry Connor. Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature and handouts will be given to all enrollees, along with chances to win beekeeping door prizes.

Registration is limited to 40 people. Enroll by emailing Wells at dwells85@woh.rr.com