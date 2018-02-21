Area briefs

PCS screening for kindergarten

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools is now scheduling appointments for kindergarten screening and registration for the 2018-19 school year.

Screening/registration will be held at the following locations, dates and times:

• Washington Primary School (937) 773-8472 — Saturday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 17, 4:15-6:15 p.m.

• Springcreek Primary School — Saturday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 19, 4:15-6:15 p.m.

To register your child, you will need: a certified birth certificate, immunization records, the parent/guardian’s photo ID, proof of residency, custody papers if applicable, and a physical by the first day of school.

Veterans’ coffee set for March 7

TROY — The monthly doughnuts and coffee at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will begin at 9 a.m. March 7.

Miami County Commissioner and Navy veteran Greg Simmons will speak. An elevator is available to the second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, call 332-8852.

Kiwanis to host 5K run/walk

PIQUA — Kiwanis Club of Piqua is hosting its first annual Flapjack 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, March 10, at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Registration begins at 7 am with the race set to start at 8 am.

Those interested in participating can register at CantStopRunningCo.com. Cost of the race is $25, which includes a shirt, or $20 without a shirt. Registration must be done by Sunday, Feb. 25, in order to receive a t-shirt. All participants will receive a ticket for a free pancake breakfast at the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast the Career Center the same day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jim Foster, an award-winning woodcarver, will be hand carving trophies for the top male and female runners. Awards will also go to first, second and third-place finishers in the 10 and under, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus categories.

Proceeds from the event will support the activities that Kiwanis Club sponsors for local youth.

Checks for the event are payable to Piqua Kiwanis and can be mailed to PO Box 738, Piqua, Ohio 45356. For questions or more information, contact Mark Greenwood at (909) 720-4440.