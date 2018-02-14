Area briefs

Enjoy ‘A Taste of Africa’

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA will be celebrating Black History Month with the program, “A Taste of Africa” from 1-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. Teens in grades 5-12 are encouraged to come. This event is free to the public.

Abigail Ngoza-Jordan, a native of South Africa, will lead the event, where participants will explore cultural diversity; enjoy storytelling, dance and music; learn about African animals and artifacts and more. Parents/guardians are welcome to join and take pictures.

4-H kick-off set at mall

PIQUA — The public is invited to the 4-H Kick-Off set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

The county’s 4-H clubs and camp counselors will be available for families to meet and learn more about the 4-H club and camping program. The first 50 children (age 6 or older) will receive a free fidget block spinner kit. Limit one per child. Youth will also have an opportunity to:

• Create and take craft projects

• Enjoy a cake decorating demonstration

• Explore the world of small animals

• Enjoy a smoothie

• Learn about a 4-H club in their area

Youth ages 5 and in kindergarten through age 18 as of Jan. 1 of the current year can join 4-H. The Miami County 4-H club enrollment deadline is Friday, March 30.

For more information about this event, or the 4-H program, call 440-3943 or email woods.372@osu.edu.

Y offers youth volleyball

PIQUA— The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for a third and fourth grade youth volleyball team at the Piqua branch.

This competitive league begins Feb. 20 for the third and fourth graders. This team participates in the Midwest Youth Volleyball League and competes in tournaments on weekends beginning in mid-March. Team practice is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Piqua branch from 6:30-8 p.m. Due to the competitive nature of the program, it is encouraged for the players to also participate in the instructional classes.

The cost is $60 for members and $80 for non-members and includes the meet fee.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Presidents’ Day Camp upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be heading to Jumpy’s in Troy this Presidents’ Day. This event will take place on Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pick-up and drop-off at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades K-6. The day will start at Jumpy’s (transportation provided), lunch (bring a packed lunch), and then swimming at the Robinson Branch. Pre-registration by Feb. 18 is encouraged. Register at either branch or over the phone (773-9622/440-9622).

The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Special Olympics benefit planned

WEST MILTON — VFW Post 8211, Ladies Auxiliary in West Milton is preparing for their 30th Annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

Funds raised help provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities for local children and adult Special Olympic athletes. All proceeds go to Miami County Special Olympics, Riverside Developmental Disabilities (www. Riversidedd.org).

The benefit will include raffles of donated items, a cash raffle, games, door prizes, food and entertainment including a magician, cloggers, DJ and dancing.

The Ladies Auxiliary is asking for help in providing gift items, gift cards, certificates or monetary donations to make this year another huge fund raising event. All gifts and donations are tax-deductible.

All donors, sponsors, friends and families are welcome to participate in the evening’s events with fun to be had by all.

Kindergarten registration open

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools has announced its kindergarten registration is under way for the 2018-19 school year. Students must be 5 years old prior to Aug. 1, 2018.

Parents/guardians need first to register their child online by going to the district’s home webpage at www.tippcityschools.com. Click on “Our District” tab and then click student registration.

Once the form is completed, parents/guardians will be prompted to schedule an appointment for the week of Feb. 26 at Nevin Coppock Elementary Schools.

Please bring to the scheduled appointment, child’s original birth certificate, a 3-inch-by-5-inch (or smaller) photo of the child, proof of residency (lease or deed), driver’s license for identification, and custody papers.