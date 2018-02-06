Area briefs

Scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Medical Society Alliance is offering two scholarships of $1,000 each. These scholarships are designated to provide financial assistance to students enrolled in an accredited school of nursing pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing who have completed the required pre-nursing course of study. The students must be residents of Miami County.

The Miami County Medical Society is offering one scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to assist a deserving county resident who will attend an accredited post-graduate medical school to pursue a career as a physician in the United States.

For information on the above scholarships please visit the Foundation’s website at thetroyfounation.org. Look under scholarships, search by school, post-graduate scholarships available. The deadline for most of the scholarships is March 21. For more information, call Lisa Reynolds at 339-8935.

Valentine’s Day raffle offered

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is having a Valentine’s Day gun raffle. The gun is a CZ USA P10 compact 9mm with four-inch barrel and two 15-round magazines. The drawing will be held Feb. 14.

Tickets are $10 each, and only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased at Siegel’s Country Store in Covington, from any Fort Rowdy Board member, or from Uniforms Plus in Piqua.

You must be at least 21 years old to purchase a ticket. The winner must be in compliance with federal and state laws and applicable local ordinances.

All proceeds benefit the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering. Visit the organization on Facebook or at www.fortrowdy.org. For more information, call Annette at (937) 214-1599.

Monthly luncheon planned

PIQUA — “What to Ask Your Doctor” with Rachel Hale is the topic for the YWCA Piqua’s Feb. 14 Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($6/person).

“Hale, Sales & Admissions Associate with Ohio Living Dorothy Love, will offer tips on how to have an effective appointment with your general practitioner or a specialist,” YWCA Program Director Beth Royer-DeLong said.

During the presentation, Hale will help attendees get ready for the visit, review what they need to take to the visit, talk about how to have a successful conversation about health concerns and discuss making decisions together with one’s doctor about health care.

Reservations must be made by Monday, Feb. 12, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Women’s health event set

PIQUA — Jenny Rust, MSN, WHNP-BC, will focus on “A Woman’s Journey with Health” for the YWCA Connections Program on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua. Rust will focus on such topics as PMS, menopause, hot flashes, heart disease and other medical concerns for women.

Rust has been involved with women’s health for over 21 years. She began as a labor and delivery nurse and more recently has been a nurse practitioner for the past four years. “The topics I will share with the group are for all ages from the 30s to the 60s and beyond,” said Rust.

Cost for the program and lunch is $10 for YWCA members and $12 for non-members. Payment is due at the door. Reservations must be made by Feb. 12 by calling 773-6626 or e-mailing info@ywcapiqua.com.