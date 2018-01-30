Area briefs

Mills Brothers concert set

PIQUA — Johnston Farm and Indian Agency and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce will present an Evening with the Mills Brothers, featuring John Mills and Elmer Hopper at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, in the Fort Piqua Plaza.

The music of Piqua’s own Mills Brothers will be familiar and will be sure to rekindle memories of these prolific performers.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for Johnston Farm Friends & Ohio History Connection members, available at Apple Tree Gallery, Piqua Chamber of Commerce, Readmore’s Hallmark during regular business hours until April 9 (cash or check), and via credit card by calling the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency at (937) 773-2522.

FFA holds strawberry fundraiser

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter are currently selling strawberries to help raise funds for a chapter exchange program to Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, in June 2018. The chapter members will learn about agriculture in southwest Minnesota and share service learning experiences with fellow FFA members. A hundred percent of the profits from this fundraiser will support the members that attend the exchange.

The strawberries are fresh and shipped directly from Florida. They are sold by the flat and half-flat. The flat costs $25 and includes eight quarts of strawberries. The half-flat is $15 and includes four quarts. Orders will be taken until Friday, Feb. 9. Strawberries will be delivered the week of Feb. 26. (The exact day of the week is at the discretion of the supplier).

Anyone wishing to order strawberries can contact the Miami East Agriculture Classroom at (937) 335-7070, ext. 3212 or email Marie Carity at mcarity@miamieast.k12.oh.us.

Lehman plans open house

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School’s Open House will be 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the school, 2400 St. Mary’s Ave. Prospective students, especially those in fifth to eighth grades, and their parents are invited. In addition, the annual Science Fair will take place that night at 8:30 p.m. In the school’s Geise Family Gymnasium.

The Open House will give prospective students and their parents the opportunity to experience Lehman and how its mission to “guide students to discover, embrace and utilize their gifts and talents for the glory of God and service to others” is the cornerstone to life at Lehman.

The event will allow guests to: tour classrooms; meet faculty; learn about financial aid; discover more about college-prep classes with Edison State, University of Dayton, and Wright-State; meet current Lehman parents and students; and register for the chance to win a $500 scholarship for incoming freshmen.

For more information about the open house, call (937) 498-1161.

Physician nominations sought

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP) is accepting nominations for the 2018 Family Physician of the Year Award, which recognizes a family physician who has exhibited extraordinary, beyond-the-call-of-duty merit, articulating and encouraging members and students to pursue the ideals of family medicine, and convey these ideals to the public.

To be nominated, the family physician must:

• Have 10 years’ post-residency (or equivalent) experience

• Be a member of the OAFP

• Currently be in practice

Nominations can be made by any current OAFP member, a local constituent chapter, a family medicine residency program, departments of family medicine, or a community individual. To nominate your physician, complete the nomination form at www.alareg.com/_2018familyphysicianoftheyear or send a letter of recommendation to: OAFP Awards Workgroup, Ohio Academy of Family Physicians, 4075 N. High St.. Columbus, OH 43214-3296 — fax: (614) 267-9191; email: mpelt@ohioafp.org.

To check if a physician is a member of the OAFP, call (800) 742-7327 or e-mail mail@ohioafp.org.

The 2018 Family Physician of the Year will be recognized on Saturday, Aug. 18, during OAFP’s Academy Awards Dinner, part of the annual Family Medicine Celebration held at The Grand Event Center in Columbus.