Area briefs

Knitting for Cancer to gather

PIQUA — A gathering to knit and crochet hats and other items for cancer patients at Upper Valley Medical Center will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 1, at the YMCA Piqua. Participants are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“This is a wonderful community project to support those affected by cancer,” said Suzie Hawkes, YWCA volunteer and coordinator of the project. “We have donated close to 1,000 hats since the inception of this project and are thrilled that we have put smiles on so many faces because of it.”

Anyone can donate items they have made at home if they are unable to attend the Feb. 1 get-together.

For more information, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Catch Farkle-mania at YWCA

PIQUA — Join the fun in learning how to play Farkle, a dice game that can be played with any number of people. Instructed by Jenny Stewart at the YWCA Piqua, the game will be taught on Friday, Feb. 2, from 12-1 p.m. followed by group play from 1-3 p.m.

“We have so much fun playing this game and love that you can play with both small and large groups,” said Stewart. “Lots of laughter and comradery is included.”

Take part in this exciting class by stopping at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or calling 773-6626 for more information or to register for the class. YWCA membership is not required.

Hands-on pruning school offered

TROY — The OSU Miami County Master Gardener program will offer a six-week pruning class every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. from Feb. 15 through March 22.

Topics will include tree biology and how it relates to pruning, pruning equipment and care, techniques and pruning for specific landscapes. Students are asked to bring their pruning shears to the Feb. 15 class to learn how to properly sharpen them. The class includes in-class instruction and on-site pruning of shrubs and small trees using a variety of pruning equipment. The class will be taught by Miami county Master Gardener Volunteers, including an ISA certified arborist.

The classes will meet at the Ohio State Extension office, located on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy. The cost of the class is $50 for the public and $30 for out-of-county Master Gardener volunteers. Registration can be completed by visiting or calling the Miami County Extension office or mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to the address listed above. Registration is limited and the class fills quickly. The deadline to register is Feb. 7.

For more information contact Amanda Bennett at 440-3945 or email bennett.709@osu.edu. Information can also be found by visiting go.osu.edu/miamipruning or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

MainSource to host coin appraisals

TROY — MainSource Bank will host HCC Rare Coins at its Troy location, 635 S. Market St., on Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free coin appraisals. With over three decades of experience, a knowledgeable HCC staff member will be on-site conducting coin appraisals, no appointment necessary.

Lifeguard classes upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a lifeguard class on Feb. 20 and 22, and March 6, 8, 13 and 15.

The Robinson branch in Troy will be offering a class on April 3, 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19.

Both classes are on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will walk away with a YMCA lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

For more information, or to register for the lifeguard classes contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Branch at (937) 773-9622, or Leia Lander at the Robinson Branch at (937) 440-9622.