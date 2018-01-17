AREA BRIEFS

Open auditions to be held

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for their spring production, Scott Crain’s “Robin Hood,” on Monday, Jan. 29, and Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. in room 107 on the Piqua campus.

Under Prince John’s rule, a young hero is forced to give up his land after defeating the Sheriff of Nottingham in an archery tournament. Robin Hood then joins forces with a like-minded ensemble of Merry Men to take back what is theirs. This play tells classic story of taking from the rich to give to the poor.

Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates will run from April 6-15. Emily Beisner is directing the play. For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

Enjoy music of Broadway

PIQUA — Debbie Meek, Adam and Audrey Jacomet, and Danielle Widney will be performing songs from Broadway at the YWCA’s Evening Dessert on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. Reservations are required by Monday, January 22, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626.

The musical group will include piano renditions of Broadway hits along with solos, duets and group singing. “You won’t want to miss this amazing evening showcasing this very talented group,” said Jenny Stewart, YWCA Membership Committee chairperson.

To conclude the evening Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director, will unveil the YWCA 2018 travel plans.

Cost for the Evening Dessert is $3 per person, which is payable at the door. YWCA Membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.