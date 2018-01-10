Area briefs

City offices closed for MLK Day

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, to allow city employees to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made that day. Monday through Friday collections will be one day delayed the entire week, with pick up on Saturday, Jan. 20, for Friday’s route.

The City urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

YMCA hosting Saturday Night Live

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live event on Saturday, Jan. 13, for youth in grades K-6. This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games and more. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center.

Drop-off begins at 7 p.m. and pick-up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937) 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Bee winners announced

CASSTOWN — Miami East has named its junior high bee winners.

In the annual Geography Bee, the winner was seventh-grade student Andrew Wallace Evans, 13. He is the son of Charla and Jeremy Evans.

Runner-up was Jakeb Dail Wackler, 14, an eighth-grader, of Fletcher. He is the son of Travis and Cristal Wackler.

In the annual Spelling Bee, the winner was Lana McAdams of Troy. She is a 11 and in the sixth grade. She is the daughter of Elizabeth and Matthew McAdams.

The runner-up was Carley Combs of Troy. She is 12 and in the sixth grade. She is the daughter of Jenni Bolton and William Bolton.

Learn about caring for houseplants

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Bringing Green to Winter: Houseplants Care and Selection” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Feb. 2.

Houseplants are a great way to add a little green to your winter blahs. With so many options available, especially exotic species, it may be difficult to have the best care plan. Join Master Gardener Volunteer Linda Young as she discusses selection and care of houseplants and how these unique species can add a splash of color to your home this winter.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. Each participant will receive a houseplant and fee. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by Jan. 31.

For more information, contact the Extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Y offers basketball shooting clinic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 27 at the Robinson Branch on County Road 25-A between Troy and Tipp City.

Professional Shooting Coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Coach Townsley has over 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball classes/leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

• Kindergarten through second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

• Third and fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

• Fifth grade and up — Noon to 1:20 p.m.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.